Most Americans abhor the violence that spilled over from the weeks-long protests sparked by the death of Gorge Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis policemen late last month.

While sympathetic to the legitimate desire to prosecute those responsible, they prefer the orderly processes of law rather than a rush to judgment. In that telling difference of opinion, we gain insight into what has inspired groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, both of which either advocate or carry out violence against both the police and innocent bystanders.

Last week BLM spokespersons sought to justify the nationwide looting and burning of persons and property by referencing the Boston Tea Party of Dec. 16, 1773. That claim deserves to be taken seriously insofar as Americans have for generations looked for guidance to those who won our freedom and independence. But it does not hold up.

As every schoolchild knows, or should know, on that night Americans dressed as Native Americans threw multiple tea chests (342 to be exact) from three British ships into Boston Harbor, which led to two momentous consequences: The British closed down the harbor and Americans rallied to the revolutionary cause. No one was hurt as they refused to pay a tax levied on tea without their consent.

How anyone can see a parallel between that highly focused act of defiance 247 years ago and the interminable rioting that continues to destroy the property of thousands and shattered the lives of 150, is beyond me.

And consider this: while we have been subjected for three months to soothing public service advertisements on TV urging us to stay indoors, wear masks and practice social distancing in public, we might have benefited more from thoughtful admonitions to be careful and protect what is dear to us during the seemingly endless rioting.

It is also helpful to remark that years of fighting the British army did not result in a reign of terror against those dissenting from the patriot cause. In those days, persons loyal to the crown actually moved to Canada!

But the French Revolution of 1789, which began as a movement to establish the rule of law while retaining the monarchy, ultimately descended into mass murder as the royal family, and hordes of aristocrats and clergy, were forced to the guillotine. The so-called Committee for Public Safety sought to “cleanse” French society of all reactionary elements but wound up killing many of its own and soon was overthrown by Napoleon Bonaparte.

That sobering contrast of two revolutions cautions us to appreciate how our ancestors managed to combine revolution with the rule of law. Americans had a decisive advantage over the French. They had been governing themselves already for nearly a century and a half, with a rising middle class that abhorred tyranny but also respected human life, liberty and property. France was a rigidly stratified society with no history of self-government and no middle class.

Today the American middle class, marked by its industrious way of life and its adherence to constitutional government, remains the glue that holds our society together. That makes the ongoing attacks on small businesses, owned by persons of all colors who are neither racists nor rioters, all the more painful and unjust.

Another difference between the American and French revolutions was the former’s commitment to freedom of religion and the latter’s frontal assault on religion, culminating in the official establishment of the Religion of Reason. The hard left in America today regard religion as the main source of bigotry, notwithstanding many Christians’ battle against slavery and racial segregation, most notably the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

In a mockery of religion, BLM recently called upon white citizens in Bethesda, Maryland and elsewhere to get down on their knees and apologize for their alleged “privilege,” while others were told to wash black persons’ feet in a ritual of repentance for their “original sin” of racism. Last week leading congressional Democrats took a knee for Floyd while wearing African garb, which was admired by some but denounced by others as “cultural appropriation.”

In a little-noticed provision of BLM’s Mission Statement, the “nuclear family” of two parents and children is attacked as incompatible with the communal society it seeks, now exemplified, however absurdly, by the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), or Organized Protest (CHOP), in Seattle, Washington, a six-block area casually dismissed as “the summer of love,” by the city’s mayor.

There is both less and more to BLM and Antifa than meets the eye with their fraudulent claims to the American Revolution and a substitute religion that seeks to de-legitimize a whole race of people.

Richard Reeb taught political science, philosophy and journalism at Barstow College from 1970 to 2003. He is the author of “Taking Journalism Seriously: ‘Objectivity’ as a Partisan Cause” (University Press of America, 1999). He can be contacted at rhreeb@verizon.net.