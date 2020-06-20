The Scriptures warn against false prophets in many places.

As early as the sermon Moses delivered to the generation entering the Promised Land, the Lord cautioned, "‘But the prophet who presumes to speak a word in My name, which I have not commanded him to speak, or who speaks in the name of other gods, that prophet shall die. And if you say in your heart, ‘How shall we know the word which the LORD has not spoken?’ — when a prophet speaks in the name of the LORD, if the thing does not happen or come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD has not spoken; the prophet has spoken it presumptuously; you shall not be afraid of him’" (Deut 18:20-22).

On March 30, declaring himself as "standing in the office of the prophet of God," Kenneth Copland "executed judgment on COVID-19 and Satan." He called forth a "supernatural heatwave" to kill the coronavirus in New York City and "the rest of the world where it’s needed." Just under 30 minutes into his sermon, Copeland stares into the camera and calls out the coronavirus by name:

"Wind, almighty strong south wind, heat, burn this thing in the name of Jesus. Satan you bow your knees, you fall on your face, COVID-19 … I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever and you will never be back."

It is now known that the coronavirus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather. Studies to date suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air.

Despite this, Copeland preached, "It hates heat. It hates humidity, it hates water. It just dies," continued Copeland, "It’s even better, I just heard the Lord say this ’cause I’ve witnessed it, it’s even better if there is no wind at all — just enough heat to keep from killing them people in New York City."

He also commanded "a vaccination to come immediately ... I call you done, I call you doggone."

By the time his prophecy aired, more than 3,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus. But by Friday, 118,435 of our countrymen suffered death from the unseen enemy.

By Mosaic standards, Kenneth Copland is a false prophet. And except for the fact that many hundreds of thousands more are infected with the virus of Copland’s hopeless gospel of health, wealth and prosperity, his act would be laughable.

But we might just as well be wary of strange teaching that declare that "life will not return to normal." That there is prophetic significance to this pandemic crises, and how government-sponsored programs to slow the spread (e.g., contact tracing, vaccinations) seem to be leading toward the new world order foretold in the Book of Revelation: a global leader controlling a global government, a global digital economy, and a global religion.

This is all just so much silliness and time wastefulness. What is needed is for Christians to cease being fascinated with foolish talk and return to New Testament statements of faith and practice.

Allow me to commend to your memory the "faithful sayings" of the New Testament (1 Tim 1:15; 3:1; 4:9-10; 2 Tim 2:11; Tit 3:8). These are the essentials of our faith and practice, not speculations or false prophecies.

Let us guard ourselves against the viral infection of bad theology as well as social distance ourselves from error.

Scriptures to Memorize: 1 Thessalonians 5:19-22

