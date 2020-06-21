On May 1, 2020 The Gym in Victorville reopened despite a state order for nonessential businesses to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gym’s owner, Jacob Lewis, announced the reopening on Instagram. He wrote, "I went home and went through our inbox and found 100’s of messages from vets with #ptsd...This woke me up so I looked into the rates on suicide, depression, domestic violence, all of them have increased since the shut down."

But reopening in defiance was never about benefiting "We the people," as Lewis stated. It was a jab at obeying public orders that only permitted opening "essential" businesses.

Beyond that, how can someone reopen his business under the guise of mental health purposes when he himself is a bully?

Lewis has posted videos of himself going around the High Desert, harassing and exploiting homeless people. On his public Instagram profile (since made private), there was more than 10 minutes of footage on his story highlights — titled "bad people" — that show him cursing at and making fun of homeless people.

He claims he’s an advocate for people with mental health issues, yet goes out of his way to hurt some of the most vulnerable people in our community and posts it online for his own amusement.

The Gym’s reopening sparked a heated debate on Instagram. One comment from user @vivodolce said "I’m a nurse that works with covid patients. I’m not only looking at the numbers, I’m treating the numbers." The Gym’s account replied, "only thing you nurse is. Deeezzz nuts!!"

Lewis later apologized for his "choice of words" in some comments, but it read more like an apology for using The Gym’s account rather than his own. A week later, his girlfriend, Kathy Zarate, posted a photo of herself wearing and advertising a T-shirt with a photo of the "Deeezzz nuts!!" comment on it. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s name was photoshopped where @vivodolce’s handle had been.

@vivodolce expressed her distaste for the shirt: "I really can’t believe they’re selling those shirts. It’s so degrading to nurses but a personal jab on me."

The healthcare workers Lewis and Zarate are disrespecting are selflessly putting their lives at risk to help people who are sick with the virus, which Lewis further enabled by reopening his gym.

At first, writing this was about putting a stop to a business not taking proper safety precautions (before we entered Phase 2 of reopening). Most of California, including San Bernardino County, has since entered Phase 3, which includes higher risk facilities. But the reckless decision to open early put thousands of people’s lives at risk.

I understand that Americans are afraid of the economy collapsing and small businesses are suffering. But on the scale of livelihood vs. human lives, life is going to win in my book.

Witnessing Lewis’ actions opened my eyes to a bigger animal. Why aren’t we holding these bullies accountable? Long after the pandemic is over, the virus that will remain is aggressors like him. He’ll still have his business, still harass the vulnerable and still perpetuate hatred. Unless he faces consequences.

As a successful white man in America, I imagine Lewis seldom faces consequences, especially if local law enforcement is on his side. On a NowThis news clip, an alleged personal trainer at The Gym claimed "I heard that half of the cops work out here ...we actually talked to a couple ... and they said ‘Aww we’re not gonna shut Jake down.’"

If the people who vow "to protect and serve" our community don’t hold Lewis accountable, who will?

Since the murder of George Floyd, protests have broken out around the world demanding reform of our police forces. Evidence of their abuse of power has surfaced all over the media. I wonder if our local law enforcement are the same. Why are they allegedly good friends with this man?

Why is it that Lewis and those who supported The Gym’s early reopening are no longer vocal about the importance of people’s constitutional rights now that it applies to peaceful protesting? It’s part of the First Amendment after all.

On June 2, regarding a local Black Lives Matter protest, Lewis wrote in an Instagram story post, "Word on the street is rioters are coming to kill spring valley lake residents on [Wednesday]. I’m throwing a party on the same day bring your guns and friends!"

Many locals, including myself, interpreted this as an implied threat to instigate violence against "rioters." Note that the protests held in Apple Valley on June 3 were very peaceful.

I was disappointed nothing came of the county’s warnings for The Gym to close. The Sheriff’s Department stated they seek "voluntary" compliance. That isn’t good enough when experts are anticipating a second, more catastrophic wave of COVID-19.

What is it about the word "freedom" that convinces Lewis and others like him that they’re exempt from following professional health orders, let alone from contracting a virus that has no cure?

Why should stay-at-home orders be lifted prematurely because selfish Americans are bored or demand haircuts? Such ideals are arrogant and capitalistic.

Too often, we turn a blind eye and excuse bullying without consequences. Evidently, we can’t rely on the police or the county. So what can we do? We can stop supporting these bullies’ businesses, share information about them with our community and let them personally know we don’t tolerate their behavior.

During this pandemic and historical revolution, while control and normalcy feel out of reach, what we can do is take steps toward creating a better world to live in once we make it out of this. It starts locally.

Celena De Leon is a 24-year-old Mexican-American resident of the High Desert and former Victor Valley College student.