Virgin Train seats

While watching development of several new trains in other countries, I recall that no information has been reported on the Virgin rider seats, which is one of the critical elements. Seats determine the number of passengers per car and whether the comfort attributes provided will attract first-time riders and their return. What luxury features and attractions are being considered for passengers' comfort and their payments? Or will only rigid fiberglass be offered to the 600?

Al Rice, Apple Valley

20/20, a year of vision

Finally the nation has "woke" to the fact that many have not recognized the misdirected adoration that some have accorded those generals and statesmen who opposed our ridding the nation of unequal rights.

It took 100 years after the "war between the states" to legislate emphatically what was supposed to happen in 1865. Now, in 2020, 56 years after the Civil Rights Act and "Affirmative action," we still aren’t there. So, finally, there has been official action to remove the adoration of Confederate leaders and the logo of their sedition.

I spent two years in Mississippi (1979-80), and I could not believe the archaic manner of whites toward their minority neighbors, especially by the state police. Treatment I witnessed at a DMV office — embarrassing!

And the persecution was extended in Chicago by prospective landlords who, upon getting a phone call from a white Mississippian who "sounded" like a person of color was told the apartment was "no longer for rent," but in reality was still vacant when a second call was made by myself with no accent and told it was available.

So they are finally ridding the "stars and bars" from their state flags. But how do we get rid of the hate that pervades our society? We must teach our youngsters appreciation of our "melting pot" history by including what the Irish, Chinese, Japanese, Native Americans and, yes, African Americans endured to contribute to the growth of our nation — people like George Washington Carver and Frederick Douglass, to name two.

Irv Kettler, Victorville