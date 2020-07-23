The pressing matter of educating our young people (and many not so young) in our schools and colleges is upon us and various countries and states are making divergent decisions.

Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, with local discretion, are reopening their schools. In this country, red states are more likely to do so than blue states.

California’s state government and most-populous regions are more determined to oppose re-opening certainly than the interior valleys, mountains and deserts. The most vehement opposition comes from the Los Angeles teachers union, which not only takes that rigid stand but also demands that Medicare for all, defunding the police and the closing of all charter schools be implemented.

Talk about not letting a crisis go to waste!

This reminded me of the turmoil that shook our entire educational system roughly 50 years ago as college campuses exploded with riots, and schools in college towns were caught up in the passion. When I was attending Claremont Graduate School, college officials were actually encouraging something they called "adolescent liberation" whereby kids could be freed from "strict" parental control and make their own decisions.

In 1979, a song by a group with the odd name of Pink Floyd monotonously droned a dreary dirge with the title "Another Brick in the Wall" in which, "We don’t need no education" was repeated several times.

More than a decade before, a leftist named Jerry Farber penned an essay which sought to portray students as much victims as America’s Black citizens.

Comparisons of the current national crisis to the late 1960s and early 1970s have been made, which I regard as two phases of the same underlying moral and intellectual dysfunction. That is, for generations long before either of these periods, students were taught in our colleges and universities to reject, or at least not take very seriously, the founding principles and institutions of the United States.

Before he became President in 1913, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was a professor of political science in North Carolina where he taught his students that the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were outmoded documents that were irrelevant to, if not incompatible with, the requirements of governing in our second century.

Like most Progressives, Wilson thought that the equality of the races was unscientific, which was the basis for his decision to view — in the White House — the despicable, pro-Confederate film "Birth of a Nation," which glamorized the Ku Klux Klan. Not surprisingly, he segregated the federal work force and the military by race.

America’s first colleges were emphatically Christian in character, although students, who included our founding fathers, read widely in Western philosophical and religious literature — ancient, medieval and modern. Inasmuch as education is now being treated for all practical purposes during this pandemic as something other than "essential," it is instructive to recall how our greatest leaders have valued it.

"Every child in America," wrote Noah Webster, "should be acquainted with his own country. He should read books that furnish him with ideas that will be useful to him in life and practice. As soon as he opens his lips, he should rehearse the history of his own country."

In a similar vein, Thomas Jefferson wrote: "I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves, and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education."

"If Virtue & Knowledge are diffused among the People, they will never be enslav'd. This will be their great Security." So wrote Samuel Adams in a letter to James Warren in 1779.

Benjamin Franklin wrote: "A Bible and a newspaper in every house, a good school in every district — all studied and appreciated as they merit — are the principal support of virtue, morality, and civil liberty."

And in 1832, Abraham Lincoln urged "[t]hat every man may receive at least, a moderate education, and thereby be enabled to read the histories of his own and other countries, by which he may duly appreciate the value of our free institutions.

"[This] appears to be an object of vital importance, even on this account alone, to say nothing of the advantages and satisfaction to be derived from all being able to read the scriptures and other works, both of a religious and moral nature, for themselves…"

It is fair to conclude that our founders and other leaders regarded education as "essential" to good citizenship and the preservation of the nation. That remains true today.

Richard Reeb taught political science, philosophy and journalism at Barstow College from 1970 to 2003. He is the author of "Taking Journalism Seriously: ‘Objectivity’ as a Partisan Cause" (University Press of America, 1999). He can be contacted at rhreeb@verizon.net.