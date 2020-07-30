Malcolm Gladwell

One of my favorite authors is Malcolm Gladwell. In his book, "David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants," he wrote the following, which I think all elected officials, bureaucrats, politicians and citizens should take to heart during these trying times:

"When people in authority want the rest of us to behave, it matters — first and foremost — how they behave. This is called the ‘principle of legitimacy,’ and legitimacy is based on three things. First of all, the people who are asked to obey authority have to feel like they have a voice — that if they speak up, they will be heard. Second, the law has to be predictable. There has to be a reasonable expectation that the rules tomorrow are going to be roughly the same as the rules today. And third, the authority has to be fair. It can’t treat one group differently from another."

Rick Piercy, Apple Valley

Give it up

It's remarkable to me that every spectator sport is trying so hard to make the season work for them. From what I have seen so far with fake audience sounds, cardboard fans in the stands and the on-again-off-again season due to the coronavirus, I think an old adage can be applied to this sporting year: "If you can't do something right, don't do it at all." Believe me, we will survive without the desperate attempts to create the false illusion that sports are back.

Richard E. Behmer, Nampa, Idaho

The Russian candidate

Joe Biden is not the Manchurian candidate, but Donald Trump is clearly the Russian candidate. When is he going to condemn Vladimir Putin for offering terrorists in Afghanistan money to kill American soldiers — or any of the other crimes he's committed since Trump became president that Trump has ignored?

Mike Ranger, Apple Valley

Transparency, Apple Valley style

The first "Transparency Report" in August 2015 by the Town of Apple Valley informed residents that the town estimated the cost of seizing the water company via eminent domain would be $3.2 million. By February 2016, this "budgeted" amount had risen to $3.5 million, although no town budget includes this massively expensive project. The town published only three of these supposedly monthly reports before the last one in September 2016. Since then, the town has dribbled out only partial data.

All along, concerned citizens have accused the town of playing down the numbers, a charge that gained traction after then-Town Manager Frank Robinson was caught red-handed understating expenditures by more than half.

Recent documents show that the town is still engaged in hiding the true costs of this jihad. According to a billing summary by the town's legal team, the town has spent more than $4 million in legal fees in the last 12 months alone on this litigation.

Piecing together information from other public documents, it appears that the total amount spent on legal and expenses relating to eminent domain is nearly $8 million since 2006. Expect this figure to increase; the trial is far from over. Win or lose, Apple Valley residents are on the hook for every penny.

When combined with the $10 million-plus in red ink from the purchase of the golf course and subsequent maintenance, it's little wonder that the town resorted to payday loans, and now needs to raise our taxes. For the Town Council, it's easier to raise our taxes than to make wise decisions.

Greg Raven, Apple Valley

Election

The letters in last Sunday’s (July 19, 2020) paper were a trip. Sounds like they have been hitting the weed. The way these Democrats have been allowing our cities to be destroyed is a crime in itself and a reason to never vote for a Democrat again. Pelosi and her gang of do-nothing Democrats should be thrown out of office.

The virus came from China and the president did everything one could do. The states didn’t want his help. They said it wasn’t his place! So the handling of the virus done by these governors is their own fault, and we the people suffer.

I voted for Biden in the primary because I didn’t want the communist Sanders to get it; now that Biden is leaning so far to the left and seeing the destruction the Democrats are allowing, I, God willing, am going to vote for Trump.

How can anyone not see the evil that has become the Democratic Party? So much hate I have never seen in my whole life. The Democratic Party that has control of the House is a do-nothing congress, and many of them should be charged with treason. If you think these people give a damn, think again. All they want is power. They don’t care!

As for those who kneel, you need to think about what you are kneeling for. If one is going to kneel, make it to God and use both knees to thank him for all he has done for you.

Anita DeLeon, Barstow

