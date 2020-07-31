Re: ‘The country I am living in’ (July 22, 2020)

Mr. Rorex, I’m 20 years younger than you, but I’m well aware of our embarrassing, racist past and present because I learned American history. You may’ve been sheltered in the Crenshaw district, but that doesn't mean racism didn't happen.

Skin color made a difference in WWII; the U.S. military was still segregated. Remember the Red Tails, the Black fighter squadron created because the government believed Blacks weren’t intelligent enough to fly with whites? They proved them wrong.

My mother was raised in Santa Monica during WWII. She remembers when friends of Japanese descent "disappeared" after Pearl Harbor. She never saw them again. My father served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was shocked at how people from the South treated Black soldiers. I remember as a kid in Redondo Beach in the early '60s watching footage of Black men, women and children mowed down by fire hoses and attacked by dogs in the South for no reason other than skin color. People buying homes from Apple Valley Ranchos in the '50s and '60s signed agreements that they wouldn’t sell their homes to Blacks or Jews.

MLK Jr. made his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963 because, in many parts of America, people with his skin color were still legally discriminated against. He was murdered by a white man in 1968 because of that skin color.

We cannot change what happened before we were born, but we cannot ignore or deny it either if we’re to learn anything. We have made much progress in recent decades, including the election of a Black president. But some of that progress has been curtailed by the "election" of Donald Trump, who has divided our nation more than anyone ever. To restore progress, we must reverse that horrible mistake in November.

Johnathan Haas, Apple Valley

Harris column

Saw the Kamala Harris column on today's Daily Press Opinion page (July 28, 2020). Total political propaganda B.S. She has learned from the best, starting with "Downtown" Willie Brown. She was a nobody when she met him, became his main squeeze, then rode his coat tails as she worked her way up the ladder, then cut him loose when she was satisfied that she had "arrived." She wouldn't know a lie even if it stared at her in the face.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

Ancestry

A recent DNA test reveals most of my ancestors were from England. People ask if I'm related to Winston Churchill. I've said no, but now I can say I'm mathematically related. Counting back several generations I will find a person of my ancestry is also a person of Winston's ancestry. If tenth cousins constitutes a legitimate relationship then I'm related to Winston. Using the same formula I'm also related to Shakesphere.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Poor history students

So many groups around the country actually do not realize that Christopher Columbus never set foot on what would later become American soil. Yet, they riot to tear down statues of him in at least three cities. The truth is poor Chris died after returning to Spain from spending the better part of eight years either at sea or in Spain securing funds and outfitting a total of four expeditions. He was not even involved in the enslavement (capture,yes) of the Tainos as that was an already established practice by European expeditioners and was conducted by the many settlers who accompanied Columbus on his second and third voyages to the Caribbean.

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Protesting vs unlawfulness

What we are seeing occurring in several of our major cities is an abomination to the framers of our Constitution. The First Amendment allows its citizens to peacefully bring their grievances to the government. This method presupposes the complaints are delivered verbally or in writing.

Protesting is lawful so long as it is civil. Those who choose to demonstrate have the right so long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others. Blocking streets, sidewalks and entrances to businesses that prevents access and commerce doesn’t fit the intent for the First Amendment.

It’s unfortunate that our courts, particularly the USSC expanded the word speech to include expression. We are now seeing the radical Left, Antifa, BLM and anarchists rioting, looting, burning and assaulting lawful authority with impunity. To characterize these individuals as peaceful protesters is preposterous.

It is evident from the footage we are seeing on TV and from social media as these so-called demonstrators are in fact running interference for and egging the criminal element on. What began as a legitimate grievance against the death of Mr. George Floyd has metamorphosed into an overt attempt by the radical Left to overthrow our government.

Moreover, it is astonishing the governing authorities in these states and cities are so blinded by their hatred for President Donald Trump, they will allow this violence to go unabated in hopes he will be defeated in November.

William Cash, Victorville

