Brainwashed

A day after seeing Donna Seep's letter ("Pot calling the kettle black again!"; Aug. 5, 2020) asking "who’s being brainwashed?", I turned on the TV and saw Donald Trump at an airport in Cleveland saying, of Joe Biden, "He’s following the radical left agenda: Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns."

If you believe that garbage, you have definitely been brainwashed, just as you are if you still believe that athletes who kneel in protest of police brutality are "disrespecting the flag."

Patricia Reichart, Apple Valley

Another Wild West story

I said I'd not write about politics, but I can write allegorically and use any subject.

Easterners didn't realize what dangers lay out West during the gold rush days. For example, a person from Delaware could hire a gunslinger from San Francisco for protection while in search of gold.

Those days are not entirely over. And the danger of hiring a gun doesn't end when an enemy is disposed of.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

COVID-19

This country will never get a handle on COVID-19 until Trump is thrown out of office. He does not have the intelligence to do the job right. He has been more concerned with his reelection than the welfare of this nation. Remember "it is what it is'' when reminded of the nearly 170,000 American dead because of his handling, or mishandling, of this pandemic. Just a calloused narcissistic sociopath. Yeah, Mr. President, you're doing a heck of a job. How many more Americans will you let die on your watch? Oh that's right. You're not responsible. Just where does the buck stop? How many more Americans will die by Jan. 20, 2021? God help us because Trump isn't qualified to lead a cub scout troop on an overnight backyard campout.

Marty Torok, Apple Valley

November election

Jill Biden and Kamala Harris should go about measuring the White House for new drapes as the Mainstream Media has decided that the Bidens are going to be the new occupants. We can forget about having to spend millions of dollars for an election since we already know what the outcome will be.

Richard Rorex, Apple Valley

Joe ‘Buy Dem’

It used to be that a presidential candidate would pick a running mate that would bring swing-state voters into the fold — a moderate with a strong positive record.

Instead Biden "bought" the Black vote by being intimidated into picking someone who was not the best choice to help him at the expense of alienating Californians who preferred Karen Bass, a candidate who has a strong following and respect of her fellow representatives.

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Haven’t I given enough?

Somebody, please reply and explain to me why "president" Trump is given airtime whenever he desires to supposedly cover COVID-19. He reads every word for about two minutes to tell us all how marvelous he and his group are doing with this virus. Most of what he reads are lies or, at best, exaggerations. He cannot even speak a full sentence without actually reading it verbatim. All the remaining of his rhetoric is campaign nonsense.

In his early August interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios, when he was questioned about the then 150,000+ deaths, his reply was "it is what it is." Not much empathy. If we are supposed to have daily COVID-19 updates, where are the scientists and medical professionals who actually know what they are speaking about?

His ramblings are his daily campaign spectacles and we, the public, are paying for them. Even when he goes to Whirlpool, Ford, or any other company or State, for whatever excuse he uses, it is just a campaign spot we are paying for; travel, security, the whole bit. Seeing him on Aug. 7 with his golf cronies at his private golf club in New Jersey was the epitome of taking advantage of the country.

I have tried calling the GOP with my questions, but all I get is continuous messages requesting money for his campaign. Haven’t I given enough already?!

Nancy Foster, Apple Valley

Disgraceful AG

The only thing disgraceful about the recent House Judiciary Committee hearings was the disgusting performance of Attorney General Bill Barr, who spent the entire hearing smugly dodging serious questions asked of him by Democrats.

Barr believes that his job is not to uphold and defend the law and Constitution of the United States of America, but to protect and cover for the president and his cronies (like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone) no matter what they do. This is why nearly 2,000 former FBI and DOJ officials signed a letter asking Barr to resign over his "repeated assaults on the rule of law in doing the President’s personal bidding rather than acting in the public interest" after he interfered with the case against Fynn. This is what the hearing was about. Barr seems to forget that he serves the American people, not the president.

This isn't about "haters." It's about the law and the Constitution that Barr refuses to enforce when the president is involved. It's not the Democrats who are taking us to dark and hateful places.

Neil Walden, Hesperia

