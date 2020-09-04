After numerous weeks of political conferences and campaigns, America is getting ready for the most anticipated event of this year, the presidential election. Politics has become a very prominent and unpopular subject these past few years, especially during this pandemic. This has caused many Americans to stop voting and participating in the legislature of their preferred candidates for office. It has also caused them to lose faith in the government.

Churches are a part of the many on this list. The church has forgotten how essential our involvement is in providing leaders for our country. If we observe Romans 13, Paul says that we are required to submit to our government authorities for they keep watch over us. We live in a blessed society where we have the prerogative of voting for our favorite leaders. You cannot ask for a better blessing than that! The church needs to get back to the voting booth!

Now, I am not one to indulge in political debates, especially in this day in age. Nowadays, there is no such thing as honest and cordial disagreements in politics. There is only strife and diversity between parties with opposing ideologies (sounds like we are reliving history from the civil war). This attitude does not reflect the essence of unity in our nation.

However, my encouragement to everyone this week is instead of engaging in meaningless conflicts, vote your conscience. In other words, when you go to the voting polls, consider every policy that is being presented by each candidate and vote your convictions. This goes especially for Christ followers because our vote is the projection of our godly convictions to the nation and our protest on policies that are contrary to God’s character. Things are heating up greatly for the November election, and strongly opposing policies are being brought to the table. These are significant things to consider as they will determine the future of our great nation. We should never take these things lightly.

I will not waste my time telling you my voting choice for the presidential election. That will not solve anything (and will likely result in hate mail). However, I will tell you that my vote will be based on my biblical convictions. For example, I choose to vote for the candidate who values human life and the moral ordinances of God. My prayer is that the body of Christ will take the same liberties by reciprocating these actions. Despite how we feel about candidates personally, it is their value system that matters the most because people eventually fade away but ideas last forever. Ideas affect eternity.

Allow me to clarify. According to the book of Ecclesiastes, Solomon instructed his readers to rely on things that last forever rather than things that are temporary and meaningless (what is vanity). Ideas are a part of these eternal pursuits. If Christians set their minds on casting their vote for the person who values what the Bible stands for, then we are spreading God’s kingdom further throughout our nation. However, if we refuse to vote or vote for ideas that do not reflect God’s character, then we may miss out on seeing Him do great work in this nation and world.

I know with the constant media attention going on with politics, some people may avoid going to the voting polls or vote for the “popular” candidate because of peer pressure. However, I want to inform you to not be afraid. In the end, God will put whomever he chooses to hold the presidential seat (or any other seat for that matter – Rom. 13:1), but that doesn’t mean that we should just stand aside and not do anything. God does not need our participation in anything for His will to be accomplished, but He uses us as instruments through His love and kindness to fulfill His purpose. Therefore, when we choose to stand for Him at the polls, we will be exceptional servants by protecting the integrity of God’s holiness and His purpose for the world. The next time you turn on your television or radio to observe politics, listen from both opponents, pray, and let God be the one who encourages you to vote for the appropriate candidate. Let this November be a turning point in our nation for the glory of God!

Pastor Mat Pope, M.Div.