Today, we commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11. For some, this is a day remembered and reviewed once a year. For others, it is a day that has never left their minds.

As we contemplate the thousands of innocent civilians and rescue workers who valiantly gave their lives during the most violent and malicious attack that has ever occurred on American soil, we reflect on the reality and impact of wickedness and evil in the world. With that, we question where God was during that atrocity.

However, we also contemplate the greater impact of love that was displayed throughout the entire scenario. Brave men and women gave their lives to save others, and communities worldwide came together in unity. It was as if all selfishness and diversity in the world had vanished for a moment. Therefore, with the act of love overpowering the act of evil, God revealed His presence through this extraordinary act in this horrific tragedy.

One of my favorite country songs in the world is Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)?” This is a commemorative ballad of the events that unfolded during 9/11. The theme spoke of unprecedented disaster and tragedy striking imminently upon a peaceful society. At that moment when the world stood still, suddenly, we saw the world differently as we have never seen it before.

My favorite line in the song is in the chorus, and it reads, “faith, hope, and love are some good things He gave us, and the greatest is love.” These are the words of the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 13:13 (the love chapter).

Love is so incomprehensible that no one has ever been able to define it. The word is so misunderstood that the late Ravi Zacharias could only describe it as the “supreme ethic.” In fact, Scripture does not even define it plainly. The closet definition for love we have in the Bible is, perhaps, in 1 John 4:8, which says, “God is love.” This means that love can only be described through the characteristics of God which are all manifested in His loving nature.

In addition to this text, John offers a further definition of love, but this time through application. He records the following words from Jesus, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends” (Jn. 15:13). This means that the greatest act of love in existence is the willingness to lay down one’s life for another. Jesus fulfilled this supreme ethic by dying for our sins on the cross.

Those who gave their lives on 9/11 also fulfilled the supreme ethic of love, therefore, they were the most Christlike compared to anyone else in the world. We can be Christlike in numerous ways but giving one’s life for another could not be a more prominent display of being like Jesus. Therefore, those who gave their lives on that faithful day deserve a few moments of our attention and memorial.

I am a social media buff (I am trying to break away from the disease), and the most unfortunate thing that I witness is corporations blocking or taking down pictures that reveal any relevancy to 9/11. Have people become so complacent and sensitive that they would treat a memorial of sacrifice and unity as an object of political correctness?

These people only see the violence, hate, and destruction, which is understandable. However, the bigger picture is the love that was exhibited by those who decided to not be defeated by evil but to humble themselves to help others. It was that love that made the terrorists fail in their mission that day. Satan will use any adversary necessary to break people apart from God, but 9/11 produced alternate results.

Community, hate and destruction are not things in the past. They are going on right now on our own soil. As disastrous and traumatizing as these events are, my challenge to you is to remember how our communities responded during the wake and aftermath of 9/11. Our community responded with unity. They showed love for one another.

We do not have to go out and deliberately sacrifice our lives to prove we are loving. We must simply learn the value of unity in diversity and tragedy. Instead of inciting or condoning violence, incite prayer and offer a helping hand to a neighbor. I don’t believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s religious ideals, but I believe he said it best when he quoted, “If you want to see change in the world, be the change you want to see.” Let love flourish in our communities.

Mathew B. Pope, M.Div.





