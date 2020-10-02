This week, America tuned in for the most anticipated event thus far of election season, the initial Presidential Debate. To say the least, most spectators were disappointed by the results (or lack thereof) of this event. Throughout the course of the debate, many subjects were brought up including both candidates’ views on addressing COVID-19, healthcare, economy fluctuation, and the election itself. Of course, both the Republican and Democratic nominee provided antithetical responses to these issues.

Despite Republicans and Democrats having opposing insights on different and essential topics, I was perplexed to witness such divisiveness throughout this conversation (if we can call it that). Therefore, debates are no longer about cordial and unified disagreements. They are egocentric and, oftentimes, hostile.

People seldom get into numerous debates about different topics, and election season (it might as well legally be named a season like Summer or Winter) is no exception. However, not everything is debatable. Thus, debates are often centered on subjective topics, but objective truths never warrant debate.

Truth is truth. Jesus Christ was the author of objective truth when He declared, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (Jn. 14:6). Jesus reemphasized this principle in response to Pontius Pilot’s inquiry, “What is truth” (Jn. 18:38)? The Apostle Paul collectively and publicly displayed Jesus’ words through the Gospel when he instructed, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” (2 Tim. 3:16).

Truth has numerous definitions, but I would define it as the declaration of an irrefutable and undebated statement. Therefore, if Jesus, the Son of God, Savior, and author of creation itself, declared His words to be true, then we can confidently accept that truth, indeed, derives from God Himself.

During this unsettling political crisis our nation is experiencing, it is comforting to know that truth exists. It is traumatizing to live in a relativistic world where truth is subjective based on one’s personal, political, or cultural worldviews. If the Gospel (the good news of salvation from Jesus to the world) was the subject of a major national debate, it would be very one-sided because you cannot counter truth. Truth is the most sacred virtue in existence, and it is a principle that I advocate must be put back into our political system. I believe that we are all exhausted by the continuous back and forth rants from politicians and are eager to see truth be implemented as the guiding virtue of our nation.

As you contemplate your vote this coming November for the appropriate Presidential candidate to lead our nation, my encouragement to you is to base your choice on the individual who closely adheres to truth. It is not my place to publicly sway people one way or the other on who to vote for. Voting is a private prerogative of our citizens. I hear pastors say all the time, “vote your conscience,” and, admittedly, I used that phrase in one of my recent DI submissions.

However, I would like to recant that statement and rather implore you to “vote your discernment.” Conscious and discernment are conflicting terms. One’s conscience is usually governed by personal convictions. Discernment is governed by the Holy Spirits’ conviction in you. Note Jesus’ words in John 16:13, “But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.”

Promoting truth begins with you recognizing where truth originates, and it follows with you sharing it with others. Let this election season be an opportunity for us all to bring truth back into our communities and in our nation. Blessings to you all!

