One of the predominant local church ordinances that I have witnessed recently is the exclusion of Christian indulgence in politics. Pastors seldom broach the topic behind the pulpit, therefore, leaving common churchgoers uneducated with a biblical worldview over the topic. Either church leaders shy away from the subject, or they fear it will create diversity in the commonwealth of their church. I must admit that for the most part of my ministry career, I have veered away from any discussion relating to politics in my preaching for the same fears. Thus, I must indict myself for such lack of transparency to my people.

Today, politics is a topic clothed with much ambiguity, but I posit that there is a difference between politics and being political. When we say that someone is being political, normally we anticipate that the person is being legalistic or shoving government agendas in our face.

However, politics is a word that should be of the utmost importance to Christians, for it defines the function and fluctuation of governments. Politics comes from the Greek word, politika, and it literally means people in governments making decisions for the well-being of their citizens.

In the Old Testament, politics was instituted with kings ruling over lands including the eventual kingly rulership over Israel (1 Sam. 8-15). These rulers differed greatly based on the moral execution of their duties to say the least, for God designed politics to function for the purpose of past, present, and future rulers leading their people in accordance with God’s righteousness. In the New Testament, politics existed throughout the Greco-Roman Empire mainly in the form of dictatorship (i.e. Caesar). Today, in America, politics exists in the form of democracy.

In either case, whether positive or negative, people eventually were caught up in a political scrap, God used those opportunities for his people to make a difference in their communities for His glory. When Daniel found himself under pagan rule through Nebuchadnezzar in Babylon, his attitude was attuned to God’s glory, but without sacrificing his faith, Daniel influenced his foreign government with holiness. When the Apostle Paul instructed his readers to submit to their government rulers in Romans 13, he called for Christians to be ambassadors of God’s kingdom in the affairs of their local governments but obediently and without compromising the integrity of their faith.

Election time is getting down to the wire, and as uncomfortable or unconventional as it may appear, we as the church should be talking more about politics (in a good way) for the following reasons: First, God instituted politics for the welfare of communities, and it is our vocation to ensure that it functions according to His standards. Second, living in a blessed democracy, we have the prerogative of protecting the integrity of politics by using our voice in elections. Third, without politics, we would have difficulty observing how God relates to us through a government lens. Fourth, and most importantly, Scripture commands that we indulge in politics for God’s glory, not our own (Romans 13:4-7).

As we come closer to election season (and I will challenge myself with this simultaneously), pay more attention to the news, and be aware of how our current political status is affecting our nation. As a result, contemplate how you believe God can use you to bring light into a darkened system. Do not ignore the subject in church just because it seems inappropriate. The moment we start tackling difficult subjects in a positive and holy light, then we will become more strengthened and transparent in how we communicate the Gospel to people. I understand that politics today has taken a turn for the worse, and it appears that our nation is plummeting morally and spiritually. However, if we approach politics as the pioneers of the Bible did, then we are more likely to see a dramatic change and, therefore, bring God’s blessings back over our great nation.

