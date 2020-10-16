The race is on in America, and most American citizens are sitting on the edge of their seats anticipating the outcome of next month’s Presidential election. As the political debates continue, it is warranted that we continue our discussion on the pursuit of truth. In the first edition of this column, my thesis was that truth is solely found in God and His Word, and this mindset is essential when going to the voting polls.

However, in this edition, let us put all politics aside and just follow up with discussing the basis of truth. This week, I was deeply honored to receive some feedback regarding part one of this column, and an impact was clearly made.

It appears that the responses critiqued the assumption that I applied circular reasoning in my points. Granted, as my columns are predominately directed to audiences of faith, I would like to switch gears a little here and present my follow-up points in a manner that will communicate to skeptics from a biblical worldview. The inquiry posited in the responses I received was about the possibility of there being many paths to truth. Well, let us consider this possibility and discuss it from an apologetic framework.

​First, let us review our working definition of truth. Truth is the pronouncement of any statement or worldview that is universally uncontested or irrefutable. The late apologist Norman L. Geisler would simply summarize this definition as “telling it like it is.”

However, how do we determine truth? Is truth relative, therefore, limited by an individual’s convictions and opinions? Is all truth the same for all people for all time? First, according to modern educators, any time that truth is declared, that truth stands for all people everywhere.

Truth cannot be relative, or else it is no longer the truth. If, for example, I say that I have 10 fingers on both of my hands, no one on earth could argue a different number.

To be more practical, I could also say that murder is wrong. That is an uncontested statement despite any worldview that would argue differently (trust me, if a tragedy like this happened in your family, you would conclude that murder is wrong no matter who you are). In our post-modern world, the truth has become open to debate, but to say that truth is debatable, in any case, is irrational.

For instance, if someone says, “Your truth is not my truth,” we now assume that truth is split. However, by using a clever tactic that is used by many modern-day apologists, an appropriate response would be, “Is that statement true?”

The initial question was self-defeating because it was, indeed, a declaration of truth whether intended or not. Of course, there are plenty of rebuttals against this argument, but my purpose here is to simply provoke contemplation.

​Second, let us consider the argument I received, “There are many paths to truth.” This is a rational assumption, but does it hold up? Let us examine.

A good place to begin is stating that everything must have an origin including matter, morality, and truth. Nothing in existence just occurred by chance, so we must ask ourselves, “Where did the truth come from?” This is the same as asking, “Why does 2+2=4?” It just does, but that is not a good enough explanation if we deeply desire to discover meaning in anything. It is also the same as asking, “Why is murder and stealing wrong?”

Darwinists would argue that morality lies in our evolutionary programming, but again, that still does not explain our origins. I believe that God is the source of all truth because by His holiness, He is the truth giver. This same reasoning also applies to the notion that God is the source of all morality because He is the moral lawgiver.

How many of you have ever wondered why it is illegal to speed down the highway? The answer is because a lawgiver sitting in a senate or congress signed on the dotted line, “Thou must not speed on the highway.”

Why should we dismiss God from an equivalent role? Considering the earth and matter, God is known as the “uncaused cause.” He caused everything, but no-one caused Him because if someone caused God then the one who created God would be the “uncaused cause.” How far back are you willing to go? By this assumption, if God is the source of all truth, then is it possible for multiple paths to lead to truth? The answer is no because that would imply that all roads lead to God which is “universalism.” If we claim to know God, we can only know Him through His Word which is Scripture.

Imagine if you drew a circle, and that circle represents God assuming that He is the proprietor of truth, then no matter which direction you go in the circle, you remain capsuled in the boundaries of where the truth lies. Truth, thus, cannot exist outside of those boundaries.

Lastly, we assumed that God is the source of all truth because truth must begin somewhere, but can truth originate from another source?

For some, truth is found in philosophy. For others, it is through science. Yes, truth exists in all these formats, but, again, we must ask ourselves, “What (or who) governs these outlets for truth?”

The only appropriate thing/individual to take on such a sophisticated role would be something (or someone) who is omniscient (who knows the truth for all time), omnipotent (who has the ultimate power to govern truth), omnipresent (with the ability to provide truth to multiple places at once), benevolent (who is extraordinarily kind and loving enough to reveal oneself personally to us through truth), and infinite (requires no beginning or no end). Finite sources are incapable of taking on such a role.

Again, the goal of this column is not to prove the existence of God or to prove that truth is ultimately found in Him. Proving God’s existence is not equivalent to pulling a rabbit out of a hat. Akin to solving court cases, we must determine God’s existence through evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. Note that “beyond a reasonable doubt” is not proof, but such evidence is enough to persuade us to the right conclusion. Thus, it is by faith we know that God is real and, if so beyond a reasonable doubt, He must be the author of truth.

