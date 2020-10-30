Twenty-two percent of our generation has been aborted. This means that a quarter of our contemporary population is absent because they have been aborted. Abortion has plagued our nation even long before Roe v. Wade in 1973, and it continues to corrupt the ideal moral code.

From what I have read from most valued biblical scholars recently considering next week’s presidential election, much has been discussed about the urgency to abort abortion in our nation. I felt the Holy Spirit’s conviction in my heart to continue this thread of urgency for our community’s awareness. As I have said in my previous submissions relating to the election, my goal is not about pushing political agendas on people but rather to invoke a biblical (and ethical) worldview on what each side of the political “fence” represents.

Despite the possible repercussions I know I will receive with this; I am proud to say that I voted for Donald Trump in this election. I won’t say that I agree with every political agenda that Trump promotes (and this is not a discussion about that), but his stance alone for the protection and sanctity of human life is enough to warrant my vote. I know of many Christians whose conscience bears them witness for voting “left,” and our freedoms as Americans grant them that prerogative. Praise God!

However, I feel that as a Christian (and Christian leader), it is my responsibility to uphold God’s view and value of life. Therefore, to endorse any political candidate who violates these standards would be to endorse murder.

Now, of course, I have heard Christians argue this same response regarding the other side of the fence. For instance, John Piper, in his recent article, Policies, Persons, and Paths to Ruin, advocated that he endorses neither political candidate because of their alleged mutual corrupt moral views. For Trump, he stated that his “unrepented sexual immorality” will cause voters to condone his actions, and for Biden, he brought up the abortion issue (see https://www.desiringgod.org/articles/policies-persons-and-paths-to-ruin). However, I came across a rebuttal argument by his colleague (and world leading theologian), Wayne Grudem who posited that when it comes to world leaders, the predominant factor we must observe is not so much their personal backgrounds but what they stand for.

For instance, I do not doubt that Trump has sinned in his life and at times in his presidency (wow! imperfect people sin??) I will also concede that he is probably one of the most unconventional “politicians” (if we can call him that) who has ever taken office. But being unconventional, to a degree, is a merit. Even Jesus was considered unconventional to the pharisees but did not sin (unorthodox in their minds is more appropriate). However, these backgrounds do not affect us. We are responsible for our own sins before God. This same mentality goes for Biden and his colleagues, but when it comes to abortion, that is an issue that they promote (and condone), and that affects us (see more from Grudem at https://www.christianpost.com/voice/a-response-to-my-friend-john-piper-about-voting-for-trump.html?fbclid=IwAR1-lDK2iIynutQCvkc82blflmW0tiMsEgcJoAJiVfNPpyUnwCVjOBOCcnI).

Abortion is one of the most (if not the most) unprecedented and daunting issue facing the church and society currently. Officials indoctrinate the public about abortion being a human rights agenda or debate when life begins in the womb etc. This is their appeal to alter the “laws of nature” of which God created (i.e. “the law giver” - see my previous article Not Everything Is Debate Parts 1 and 2 for an in depth study on this concept). However, I want to enlighten you about several truths that are associated with abortion which I hope will encourage you to see the value of all human life.

First, scientists have confirmed that a child’s heartbeat can be detected very early on during pregnancy and thus constitutes that the fetus is alive. However, going back even further, to God, life begins before conception. Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.” This is God’s message to the prophet Jeremiah, but it applies to all human beings. God, in His omniscience (or all-knowingness), knows every human being before they are born, and He treasures each life to be. Any interruption in the process of their development grieves God whether it be through a miscarriage, complications during birth, or abortion (consider the depression rates among parents who lose their child before birth).

Second, abortion has nothing to do with human rights (or “women’s rights”). Yes, I have read the “science” supporting Planned Parenthood’s legal right and, in some cases, obligation to perform abortions. However, in recent discoveries, it was found that a fetus and mother are separate from one another except for children being attached in various forms to receive nutrients from her to survive etc. However, simply summarizing everything, the fact a fetus is considered an individual implies that it is ethically entitled to life and protection of his well-being (see further discoveries at https://epicpew.com/10-reason-unborn-part-womans-body/). Thus, the child is entitled to rights, and the rights of an individual cannot intrude on another’s.

Allow me to add another note. In a way, it is appropriate to say that abortion is about human rights based on how God views His relationship with mankind. However, human rights are not the equivalent of a permissible and appropriate choice/lifestyle. The “sauce” of man’s relationship with God is based on free will (the freedom to choose or reject God). Thus, it is a human being’s “human right” to choose or reject God based on the gift of free will. However, one path leads to death, and the other leads to life through Christ.

Third, those who advocate abortion have never been the victim of having an abortion. Yes, I used the word “victim” intentionally although their act was immoral. You cannot possibly fathom the grief, mental/physical repercussions, and remorse that women face after they have an abortion. When I was in college, some schoolmates and I were heavily into the pro-life ministry (one colleague, in fact, leads one of the biggest non-profit pro-life organizations on the West Coast called “Voices for the Voiceless” in Phx. AZ. They have done great work with ministering to women and standing up for life https://www.voicesforthevoiceless.org/). I recall an encounter we once had with a woman outside of Planned Parenthood who confessed to having an abortion ten years prior while immersed in tears and grief. Just vaguely reiterating what she said, she expressed that having an abortion for her felt like she took a gun and shot someone in cold blood. Laws may try to define human morality, but the conscience never lies.

Community, this is the most sensitive article I have ever composed (and I venture some of you will disregard this message and that is OK). But here is my urgency: abortion is not a legal or political issue. It is about the integrity of a human life. Most of you reading this, I’m sure, value all human life. If this is your claim, then you must deny abortion. This is a significant issue facing our nation, and our vote depends on standing up for life. I want to add that if you are a woman who had an abortion at some point in your life, know that God’s grace is infinitely superior to your grief and regret. Through Jesus Christ, God is willing and ready to forgive you and comfort you in His arms. Paul said in Romans 8:1, “For there is no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus.” If you come to know Jesus as your Savior through faith alone (Jn. 3:16), you will never again have to be imprisoned by your grief. I understand peoples’ rebuke against both the “right” and “left” in their own right, but what does your moral code support?

If you would like to become connected with First Baptist Church of Ridgecrest (1350 S. Downs Street), please reach out to us at fbcridgecrest.com or Facebook: “First Baptist Church of Ridgecrest.” We offer Sunday services at 10:30 including alternative drive-in parking lot options for people to tune in to F.M. 101.5 from their vehicle or Facebook Live on our page.