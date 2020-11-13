“God is unceasingly faithful, loving, and just. Therefore, He is in control of all things.”

For most Americans, it is safe to say that the last couple of weeks have been exceptionally stressful because of the national election. To ease your minds a bit, my goal in this edition is to encourage you all through God’s word to remind you that He is always in control.

God is unceasingly faithful, loving, and just. Therefore, He is always in control of all things. Colossians 1:16-17 says, “For by him (Jesus) all things were created in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” I repeat, “God is unceasingly faithful, loving, and just. Therefore, He is in control of all things,” and this will be the main point we will be focusing on. This point will assist us in our endeavor to understand how God intervenes in our world and society.

God and Government

Allow me to begin by asking, how has the recent election impacted your faith? Were you excited about the results? Were you discouraged about the results? Did the results, in any way, direct you to Christ?

As I kept up with the latest about the election results, I noticed that as much as there are parades going on in different parts of the world in celebration, there is an equal amount of unrest and conflict. Sadly, many of those who are spewing insults and degradations to others are those who claim to be Christians. How interesting.

I am shocked to see how these Christians promote discord rather than unity. This is not the type of behavior that Jesus encourages. To Christ followers, as both a nation and as a unified body in Christ, we are called to promote unity.

How can this be accomplished? Philippians 2:2-3 says, “If there be any encouragement in Christ, and comfort from love, and participation in the Spirit, and affection and sympathy, complete my joy by being of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind. Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”

In context, Paul basically encourages his Christian followers to be, think, and act like Jesus by putting others first. Overall, we must have the same mindset as Jesus. We are not above Jesus, and when He demonstrated humility, He did so by providing the path to greatness by acting as a servant, one who “made himself nothing, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men, and being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death even death on a cross” (v. 7).

As a church body and nation, the best way that we can promote unity is by acting in a manner that glorifies God by exhibiting Christ’s character through humility. How can we achieve unity in political discussions? We must consider three principles: First, God is fully in control. Second, we are commanded to submit to our governing authorities and pray for them. Third, we must understand that we live in a finite world. Our home through Christ is the Kingdom of God, which is forever, and, therefore, it will not be shaken. Let us cover these points in detail.

God is in full control. Most of us have heard the song, “Jesus Take the Wheel.” This is a very clichéd but underrated statement. With all the discord going on in the nation and world, people have become preoccupied with possessing power and control to the point that they overlook God’s power and authority. Those participating in the numerous conflicts going on in the world are some of those power-hungry people. They believe that their antics will change a situation.

I believe it is a wonderful privilege to have democracy and freedom of speech in peaceful protests but not when it is used to undermine God’s authority. God is king; therefore, He controls everything.

We know God is in control by, first, trusting that He has sovereign power over creation (Ps. 22:27-28; 115:1-3). Secondly, we know that God is in control by adhering to the mission of His kingdom. What is that mission? It is clearly laid out in Matthew 28:18-20, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” My old mentor sums up this mission by saying, “Be disciples, make disciples, and change the world.”

Submitting to and praying for our government authorities — this is a trialing task at times, but this is what Scripture teaches us according to Romans 13:1, “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.” Hebrews 13:17 also says, “Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account. Do this so that their work will be a joy, not a burden, for that would be of no benefit to you.”

Everyone who has ever had authority over our nation was allowed by God to fulfill a specific purpose. Whether our leaders are pleasant or unpleasant, God is still in control, and He placed these leaders in their position for a reason. All authority comes from God, and that truth will always be. With that in mind, God commands that we also pray for our government authorities (see 2 Tim. 2:1-4).

It is likely that Joe Biden will be the new President of the United States, and whether he was your vote or not, I cannot emphasize enough that we must pray for him. Pray that God will use him in an extraordinary way to fulfill His plans for our nation.

A kingdom unshaken. This principle is recognizing that God’s kingdom will stand forever, and it will not be moved or shaken. John Piper quoted, “One day, America with her brief history and all of her presidents is going to be a footnote in the history of the world, and the Kingdom of Jesus will go on unshaken forever.”

You may not realize it, but we are living in a temporary world that is running short on time. Compared to eternity, this earth and nation are just a footnote in human history. We are so focused on what is going on right now in our world such as the evil, oppression, politics, etc., but as difficult as it might be to realize, all these experiences will pass. Christ followers belong to a kingdom that stands forever, and it cannot be shaken. It cannot be moved. It stands like a solid rock.

Matthew 24:35 says, “Heaven and Earth will pass away but my words will not pass away.” 2 Peter 3:10 also says, “But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything done in it will be laid bare.”

Do not let politics or the media interfere with your relationship with God. God is the source of which we place our entire hope. If you know Christ, your future is glorious and incomprehensible (Rev. 21:3&6). The old will be done away, and the new will be planted — a new earth, a new life, a glorious kingdom forever. As it is said in the closing phrase we added to the Lord’s Prayer, “For thine is the kingdom and power and glory forever and ever! Amen!”

