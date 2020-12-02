If a virtual wedding isn’t a sign of the times, I’m not sure what is. My partner and I attended such an event on Saturday afternoon.

It was over a year ago that we attended the wedding shower, in-person, in the backyard of the newlyweds. Things were … well, normal.

We drank, took photos and celebrated young love. Oh, how simple things were.

Fast forward to now.

Saturday morning was spent getting ready for the wedding. For the first time in months, I put on a full face of makeup, got dressed up and turned on my computer. Charlie put on a nice dress shirt and some pajama bottoms … no one could see below the waist, so I was OK with that.

The wedding ceremony was quick, something I think virtual attendees appreciated on the weekend after Thanksgiving. We didn’t get to see much other than the ceremony.

Weddings will always be stressful, even virtually.

For readers that have kids at home distance learning, I am sure you can imagine some of the problems that occurred, albeit these are minuscule issues in the grand scheme of things.

There were some attendees who did not know how to mute themselves immediately, but a reminder a few minutes in seemed to solve that issue.

We could barely hear our friends say their vows to each other, but the visual of them thumb wrestling to decide who went first will forever have a special place in my heart.

Every little bump that happened along the way is long behind us all. And at the end of the day, I have two friends who are incredibly in love, getting ready for the next steps in their lives.

A virtual wedding is an experience in itself, but it serves as a reminder to me that life will go on. It has to.