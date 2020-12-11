A traditional Christmas ritual that is common among most churches and Christian households is displaying a model of the nativity scene. This scene portrays the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ with the presence of Mary, Joseph, the Wise Men, shepherds, a barn, a manger, and livestock. Ironically, every nativity scene I have seen is not consistent with Scripture or ancient traditions. However, aside from these minor technical misconceptions, the nativity scene is a very sentimental reminder of the reason why we celebrate Christmas — commemorating the coming of our Savior.

Charles Wesley expressed these familiar words: “Hark the herald angels sing, Glory to the new-born king. Peace on earth, and mercy mild. God and sinners reconciled.” As vital as the miraculous birth of Jesus is to remember, religious traditions have programmed us to associate Christmas with the symbol of a manger. However, the most appropriate symbol for Christmas is the cross because every description of Jesus in the Nativity Scene served as a keen foreshadowing to every event associated with the crucifixion.

These descriptions include the following: First, the Bible mentions that the baby Jesus was wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in a manger, which both foreshadowed His burial (Lk. 2:12). Second, the Bible mentions that Wise Men brought three gifts to Jesus, which together symbolized His royalty (gold), worthiness for worship (frankincense), and death (myrrh). Every event that took place at the Nativity Scene served one purpose: to prepare the world for His ministry and sacrifice.

The comprehensive meaning of Christmas is summarized in the words of Isaiah, “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed” (Isa. 53:5). This means that God, who is clothed in infinite glory, holiness, and purity, subjected Himself to the hardships of a sin-infested world in human flesh and carried an infinite judgment for sinners on His shoulders at the cross.

The inconceivable imagery of the crucifixion from Christ’s scourging to His nail-piercings capture the fullness of His great sacrifice for sinners unworthy to approach God’s presence by their own will. However, everyone who accepts what Jesus did for them at the cross by faith will receive eternal life in God’s presence, and Christ will employ His infinite righteousness through finite human beings for the infinite glory of His infinite kingdom.

The most notable holidays that acknowledge Christ are Easter and Christmas. Easter seems to communicate Christianity from a holistic light between observing Good Friday and Easter Sunday. However, the observance of Christ on Christmas is very one-sided. Every sermon and church ritual are dedicated to the manger, and even though Christmas is remembered for the birth of Jesus, we cannot overlook the reasoning behind His birth. Without the cross, the birth is insignificant. Instead of displays of nativity scenes along with religious dedications to the birth in churches, let the cross be the primary symbol along with heartfelt homage and worship to the King of kings.

When the cross becomes our focus, then meaningless religious ordinance is omitted. God does not want our religion; He wants our sincerity and dedication. You cannot comprehend God’s love from a manger. You can only comprehend it from the cross where it was supernaturally and infinitely displayed for the whole world (Jn. 3:16).

I hope that the cross has a new meaning for you this year. Let your hearts be transformed by the greatest gift to the world, Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.

If you would like to connect with a home church, we are currently conducting services through social distanced gatherings, parking lot transmission through FM 101.5, and Facebook Live on our page (First Baptist Church of Ridgecrest) at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. It will be our pleasure to connect with you and make you a part of our family (1350 S. Downs St.).