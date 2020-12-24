Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

I took the subject line of one email I received on each Monday this year. It tells you all you need to know about 2020.



Blowback from Soleimani killing mounts.

New year, new rules.

2020 is boring already.

Mysterious coronavirus death toll nearly triples in a day despite efforts to contain it.

They’re gonna acquit him.

First American citizen dies of the coronavirus in Wuhan.

Here’s a little Monday surprise…

There’s been a change in your trip.

You can’t leave.

Stay at home.

Are you still considering 15 ROLLS - TOILET PAPER, WHITE 2-PLY TISSUE, 500 SHEETS, STANDARD SIZE ROLL, Chandra?

Chandra, now’s the time to go Paperless!

Convening cancellation.

Monthly Meeting will now be held online via Zoom.

Dr. Fauci and I agree (sign the petition!)

Craving some fresh loungewear? We’ve got just the thing.

Can you help out with $5?

Tom’s mortuary invoice.

Price on obituaries.

Here we go! New Top Deals available for Curbside Pickup or fast and free delivery.

We’re open! Come hang out with us IRL!

George Floyd’s murder wasn’t an isolated incident.

Please support the NAACP’s work to bring justice for George Floyd and other Black lives that have been cut short by systemic racism.

As Connecticut cases spike, Dollar Store to become testing site.

Clerks statewide scramble to mail out thousands of absentee ballots on time.

Happy belated.

Virus Data Withheld From CDC.

Test - where?

We’re updating our policies - here’s why.

Can you chip in?

Thousands lose power: See the damage from Isaias

This is serious.

Asking for $25 to elect a Commander in Chief who would actually lead.

One Covid death per minute.

A Look Back at Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Career, in Photos.

Chandra, I’m begging you.

Did you watch the presidential debate?

What Trump’s Covid Diagnosis Means for the Election.

Bracing for the Barrett Brouhaha.

Your $25 will power Joe’s campaign to victory.

We need another $25 from you.

Virus explodes, lockdowns return.

How (not) to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The other COVID crisis: child hunger.

Thanks for your donation. Review your new automatic payment setup for Feeding America.

Biden wins again.

One last request.

Your order has shipped.

Today, December 21, is the shortest day of 2020. Rejoice and be glad.

Chandra Bozelko writes the award-winning blog Prison Diaries. You can follow her on Twitter at @ChandraBozelko and email her at outlawcolumn@gmail.com.