As a stay-at-home mom, I have always aspired to attain housekeeping perfection. I figured, how hard could it be to clean the house and get all the laundry done in a 14-hour day? However, while this is a good concept in theory, it is somewhat harder to attain in the real world.



For example, no sooner will I get the laundry done, then one of my kids will drip or drop something down the front of their shirt.



So, I will wash the shirt.



And while I am washing the shirt, the dog will go outside, run through the mud and then track it across the kitchen floor.



So, I will wash the floor and wipe down the dog, and then he will immediately run outside and roll in the mud again.



Then, he will come back in the house and before I can stop him he will run across the clean floor and jump up on one of my kids, leaving dirty paw prints all over their shirt.



So, I will have to wash the shirt again, wash the floor again, and wipe down the dog … again.



This can go on all day until the kids are asleep, the dog is in for the night, and I am looking through the paper for another family that will adopt both the kids and the dog.



For a while I thought that maybe if I tried lowering my expectations of what a clean house and clean kids should look like, I might be more successful at this housekeeping perfection concept. Then I realized if my house routinely looked like a hurricane swept through it and my kids routinely looked like they had been standing in front of an open food processor, it didn’t really qualify on any level as housekeeping perfection.



“You’re seeking the impossible,” said my husband when I complained to him about the sad state of affairs that was our house.“ Having a clean house when you have kids and a dog just goes against the laws of nature.”



And with that, he peeled off his socks, dropped them on the floor, and left the room.



“You forgot to mention HUSBANDS,” I yelled after him.



Clearly, the odds were stacked against me. But I was still confident that I could be the Queen of Clean. The Goddess of Domesticity: Destroyer of Dirt and Dust Bunnies. … Cuz, you know, clearly I have nothing better to do than get my family’s whites their whitest white and have a house that sparkles and shines.



Convinced that I could have a clean house for at least one day, I waited until my husband went out of town, the kids were at school and the dog was at the groomers. Then I attacked my house with the power of Pine Sol and caffeine. For four hours I scrubbed, scoured, put away, threw away, vacuumed, dust-busted and generally declared war on the mess that was my home. I emerged victorious. My home-clean-home was a vision of loveliness with nary a dust bunny or hairball in sight. Mr. Clean himself couldn’t have done a better job.



Just as I was putting away the last cleaning product, the kids got home from school.



“Hey guys,” I said cheerily, “Doesn’t the house look awesome?”

They looked at me horrified.



“Yeah Mom,” said my son, “But YOU look like a mess!”

