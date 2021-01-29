The internet and social media have become the predominant outputs for community interaction and voicing opinions. In this day in age, technological communication has become a haven for consumers mostly because they can speak discreetly and openly with minimal consequence.

Recently, I have come across a lot of social media posts and comments from Christians regarding the conflict between moral issues in our society, especially abortion and homosexuality. These issues have sparked further outrage from the church since President Biden’s inauguration and subsequent executive orders overturning ordinances that oppose these viewpoints. Despite the national acceptance of the moral issues in question, Christians have continued to boldly stand for their faith against them. However, do these responses glorify God or personal ego?

​A few days ago, a Chaplain in the United States Army came under scrutiny for voicing his views regarding his opposition against transgenders being accepted for military service. He labeled this group as “mentally unfit” for duty (NBC News.com). Numerous church goers commented on the event, and, surprisingly, most reciprocated his remarks. However, after contemplated these responses, I concluded that this Chaplain’s remarks justify how misleading some Christians are in their stance for their faith.

Christians should reject homosexuality and abortion because they undermine the supreme ethics of Holy Scripture, but extreme caution is warranted before they submit their views because every word reflects an exclusive motive — a motive to serve God or to serve our egos. Calloused and insensitive remarks toward people living in sin never (I repeat, never) lead anyone to Jesus no matter how righteous their claim may be.

Christians easily forget that sin is an infirmity that affects everyone globally (Rom. 3:23). Sin is not just limited to homosexuality and abortion. Sin extends to addiction, hurting/abusing others, adultery, murder, stealing, and the list is limitless. When teaching Christ followers to respond to the world’s brokenness, Jesus applied the following metaphors: “You are the salt of the earth … the light of the world” (Matt. 5:13-16). These metaphors simply communicate the Christian’s bountiful and extraordinary impact in this world. When Christians expose their worldviews online, anything opposed to these values does not glorify Jesus.

​A contemporary pastor named Caleb Kaltenbach wrote a book titled “Messy Grace,” which I believe firmly addresses the issues of Christian media communication from a biblical worldview. The heart of this book explains Pastor Caleb’s moral and ethical development in his Christian faith while growing up with parents who were both proponents and participants of homosexuality.

Pastor Caleb remarks that throughout his childhood, all he witnessed from “Christians” was hate and adversity against his parents because of their lifestyle. Pastor Caleb understood that his parents’ lifestyle was incongruent with what the Bible teaches, but he also understood that the insidious responses they were receiving from opposing spectators were equally disheartening.

Pastor Caleb referenced John 8:1-11 (the story of Jesus interacting with the adulterous woman) to implore Christians to reevaluate their responses to people living in sin. In this story, Jesus intervenes in an attempted public execution of a woman who was caught in adultery by the religious authorities. According to the Law of Moses, such an event was justified, but Jesus, who fulfilled the Law (Matt 5:17), presented a response that made everyone stop in their tracks and provided enlightenment on the meaning of the Law — the supreme principles of grace and truth (cf. Jn 1:17).

First, by employing grace, Jesus shined the spotlight on the religious leaders exposing their personal sins (Jn. 8:7) and exonerated the woman from her condemnation (vv. 8:10-11). Secondly, Jesus employed truth to reveal the reality of sin in the woman’s life (v. 11).

Every response from Christians should mirror this concept of the balance between grace and truth (Kaltenbach illustrates this concept by stretching a rubber band). In the media, Christians have become too heavy laden on truth where they omit grace thus offsetting the balance and vice-versa. When Christian lean too heavily on one side of the pendulum, their responses dissociate from the model of Jesus.

​An additional idea that Christians should be aware of before the next time they click “send” (or tap on the iPhone or iPad) on their device is Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 7. When it comes to this section, you often hear the frequent retort from people, “You can’t judge me.” On the contrary, Jesus never explicitly taught anything about not judging others. Here, He said, “Judge not lest you be judged” (v.1). In other words, judging people comes with a price. That disclaimer “…lest you be judged” should immediately provoke people to stop cold turkey before relishing their unsolicited responses online. Jesus technically licenses people to judge others, but that judgment is not valid unless that person first recognizes his own sin (see v.3).

It is very easy for people to make righteous-oriented remarks against a particular immoral issue, but these remarks are irrelevant and incoherent if they do not first convict the authors that they are contaminated by the same cesspool of sin as everyone else.

​Brothers and sisters in Christ, we are called to be a beacon of hope and ambassadors of truth to our world. The online world is filled with opportunities to make our automated voices heard, but that does not mean our words will be effective without humble consideration. I will admit that I have learned this the hard way (this led to me deleting my Twitter account, LOL). Remember, every time you defend your faith whether online or anywhere else, your goal should be to mobilize the Kingdom of God (Matt. 6:33).

Do not be hasty with your words by putting people in categories because, guess what, you are in one, too- a sinner who needs grace! Let us continue to be “salt” and “light” together in our local, global, and cyber communities!

