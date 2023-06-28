With little public input, the Legislature passed a $310 billion spending plan that carries a $32 billion deficit. Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley), Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, issued the following statement:
“Californians cannot afford this spending plan. It is unsustainable, makes risky revenue assumptions and is not fiscally responsible.
“This budget not only has deficits into the foreseeable future, the deficits will grow even larger, thus putting the state’s Rainy Day savings account in danger.
“The chaotic budget process is broken. Closed door negotiations resulted in measures that never saw the light of day until it was constitutionally required to be public.
“Unfortunately, this $310 billion budget does not fund water storage or flood protection, build more roads or improve California’s supply chain. The Governor’s quest for national attention is forcing Californians to pay for another 8% gas tax increase on July 1st.
“Major businesses, hotels, retailers, insurance providers, hospitals, and small businesses are closing or refusing to do business in our state.
“More than 40% of Californians are contemplating leaving the state. This budget’s smoke and mirror tactics only push more people over the edge.”
