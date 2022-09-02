Excerpts from McCarthy’s remarks, as prepared for delivery:
When the President speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as “fascists.”
President Biden wants to talk about the “Soul of the Nation.” Tonight, he will say, “democracy is at stake.” And he will declare that only Democrats hold the moral upper hand.
What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America is the tens of millions of hard-working people, loving families, and law-abiding citizens whom he vilified for simply wanting a stronger, safer, and more prosperous country.
The soul of America isn't the ruling class in Washington, it's the law-abiding, tax-paying American Citizens.
The soul of America is our determination to go to work, provide for our families, love our children, be involved in their education, and ensure that this nation and its people always come first.
The soul of America is our children -- who deserve to learn in an education system that teaches them skills to have a better life than we do today.
But for the past 19 months, the Biden administration has been doing everything in its power to CRUSH AMERICA'S SOUL.
Republicans have a plan for a new direction that will get our country back on track.
Our plan is our Commitment to America.
If Republicans are given the opportunity and honor to have a majority in the House, we will work day and night, hour after hour for you, the people.
For an economy that is strong.
For a nation that is safe.
For a future that is built on freedom.
And for a government that is accountable.
We will fight to stop inflation and lower the cost of living.
We will fight to lower the cost of gas.
We will stop taxpayer dollars from being wasted on failed programs.
We will pass the Parents Bill of Rights, so that parents have a say in their children’s education.
We will defend American sovereignty.
We will conduct vigorous oversight, check abuses of power, and hold all wrongdoers accountable, including at our Department of Justice.
We will pass tough-on-crime legislation to make our communities safer.
We will BLOCK any bill that LOWERS your standard of living, that makes you and your family less safe and less free and less prosperous.
And we will do everything in our power to pass legislation that raises your wages, increases your standard of living, grows the middle class, supports our police and law enforcement, tames our bureaucracy, and restores the citizens of this country to their rightful place.
We will restore the soul of America, the values of America, and the PROMISE of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.