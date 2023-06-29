Gas taxes are going up again on July 1, thanks to a six-year-old law Senate Bill 1 (2017) passed by legislative Democrats. Despite billions of dollars from SB 1 that were promised to fix California’s pesky potholes and dilapidated roads, the Golden State is in the top 10 states with the worst roads according to Consumer Affairs while our highway system ranks 47th in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition.
This week, California legislative Republicans gave Capitol Democrats another opportunity to halt the gas tax on July 1, which will cost drivers up to $600 million more at the pump. Assembly Democrats chose to keep the tax hike in place. This wasn’t the first time this year they were presented an opportunity to reduce tax burdens for drivers. Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) introduced Senate Bill 5 (2023), which would have paused the annual gas tax hike. Sacramento Democrats rejected SB 5 in committee.
"California’s highway condition and cost-effectiveness has only gotten WORSE since the massive state gas tax hike in 2017," said Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janet Nguyen. "Halting this gas hike is common sense. Families burdened by still high gas prices are in need of relief. It is well within the means and capabilities of Sacramento Democrats to enhance affordability and safety in California, but unfortunately, there has been a continued shortfall in achieving these goals. Their recent inaction is just the latest example of this.”
More from the Consumer Affairs’ report on how California fares with the roads:
- More than half (52%) of California’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition;
- Drivers in the Golden State spend an average of $808 each per year on costs resulting from driving on bad roads;
- The state received a C-minus on the American Society of Civil Engineer’s (ASCE) Infrastructure Report card.
