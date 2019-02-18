Two days of wild weather ends with snow flurries in Taft Heights

There wasn't a lot of snow, it didn't fall for very long and it certainly did stick around, but any time it snows in Taft its a big deal.

Flurries fell for a few minutes around 9 a.m. in the highest reaches of Taft Heights Monday. The tops of the temblors and the San Emigdios were blanketed in snow overnight after storm system moved through the area Sunday, bringing a storm cell that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning