Graffiti and trash removed in four-hour team effort

Sixty Taft Union High school students, nearly all of them from the Taft Union High School AVID program, teamed up with the City of Taft to help clean up and spruce up several sites around the city Saturday morning.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby organized the cleanup effort in cooperation with the AVID program. Two Taft Police officers, a correctional officer, animal control officer plus Lucille Holt from the Taft Community Garden, worked with the students. They divided up into teams and cleaned up litter and debris on Kern and Hillard streets, painted over graffiti and multiple locations, cleaned the community garden and cleaned and painted at the Taft Animal Shelter.