Around 100 people gathered at Bank of America on Ridgecrest Boulevard and China Lake Boulevard at 5 p.m. to march to the Ridgecrest Police Department to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Ridgecrest typically hosts the Parade of 1,000 Flags the Saturday before Sept. 11, but COVID-19 forced the parade’s cancellation this year. But that didn’t stop two separate unofficial marches, one in the morning and one in the evening, to the RPD/City Hall building, on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.