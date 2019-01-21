Bree Johansen led the scoring attack with 15 points

The girls varsity basketball team traveled to RFK last Thursday to take on the Thunderbirds in a league match up. Taft got the victory 43-31.



She also led the team in rebounds with seven and she had a steal. Reagan Hamilton scores 13 points, grabbed three rebounds and a steal.



Macayla Wells added six points and a rebound. Alana Iotamo scores five points and had three rebounds. Morgan Pulido scores two points, grabbed five rebounds and two steals. Mariah Nevarez scores two points and had an assist and a rebound to end the game.



The girls will be at home today against the Shafter Generals.