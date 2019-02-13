More than 1,000 people expected to come for Pacific Regional Tournament July 21-28

The West Side Recreation and Park District, in conjunction with Northwest Bakersfield Babe Ruth, has announced that it will host the 2019 Babe Ruth Pacific Regional Tournament July 21-28.

All games will be played at Taft Union High School Monty Reedy Baseball Fields on San Emidio Street.

"The WSRPD is excited to bring the All-American sport of baseball to the historic town of Taft, WSRPD District Administrator Les Clark III said. "With an expected attendance of over 1,000 people, this will generate revenue for our local businesses and create economic stimulus for the community. The players will be in Taft for a week staying at our local hotels and frequenting our stores, gas stations and the many amenities that our town has to offer. West Side Recreation & Park District looks forward to hosting this event for both Babe Ruth and for our community."

This tournament is a stepping stone to the Babe Ruth World Series and is unprecedented in Taft.

Babe Ruth Baseball League, Inc., WSRPD and Taft Union High School are teaming up to put together a big-league experience for the best young baseball players in the Pacific Southwest. This 2019 tournament will be host to North, Central and Southern California teams, as well as teams from Nevada, Utah, Arizona and even teams as far west as Hawaii and Guam.

Babe Ruth Baseball was created for ballplayers ages 13-15 who wished to continue their baseball experience past age 12. This is where players begin their journey under Official Baseball Rules used by Major League Baseball.

If you are interested in volunteering, sponsoring or vending at this event, please contact West Side Recreation & Park District at (661)763-4246 and ask for Terra O’Neill or Les Clark.







