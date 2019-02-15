Girls game

The Yreka Lady Miners basketball team fell to Gridley on the road 57-42 in a Northern Section Division 4 quarterfinal playoff contest Thursday night. YHS, the No. 6 seed, ended the season at 19-10 overall, while Gridley, the No. 3 seed, improved to 20-8 overall. Lena Fogle finished with 15 points, while Breanne Hands had 12 points for the Lady Miners.

"Our shots didn't fall and they were a solid team at home," YHS head coach Garron Whitehouse said. YHS won 52-49 in double overtime at home Tuesday vs. Corning in a first round playoff contest.

Boys game

The Yreka Miners boys basketball team ended the season Thursday night with a 80-65 road loss to the Oroville Tigers in the first round of the Northern Section Division 4 playoffs.

YHS, the No. 11 seed, ended the year at 11-16 overall. Kayden Tandy led the Miners with 16 points, while Tycen Birch finished with 15 points. Westin Namanny had 12 points, while Jarrett Gaither finished with 10 points. Oroville, the No. 6 seed, improved to 16-12 overall.