The Burroughs high school girls and boys soccer teams held their end-of-year banquets on Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively.

Lady Burros varsity

The girls team, led by Kelly Blake, ended the season 3-18-1 overall and 1-9-0 in the Mojave River League. The girls started off the season on a three game losing streak, but picked it up by winning one and tying another soon after. The Lady Burros would pick up its first league win against Hesperia in a late game thriller.

Izzy Roquemore won the Most Valuable Player award. Hannah Millar won the scholastic award. Aileen Ponce won the most inspirational award. Julia Carson won the Coaches Award. Faith Lewis won the Most Improved Player award. Roquemore, Ponce and Jenny Espindola all made all league second team.

Lady Burros junior varsity

The junior varsity team ended the season 1-8-1 overall.

Lilliana Lopez won the MVP award. Madelyne Deluna won the Most Inspirational Award. Alyssa Sawitski won the Coaches Award. Jesse Dyer won Most Improved Player. Lacie Whisnant won the scholastic award.

Burros varsity

The boys team, led by Kris Dickson, ended the season 5-17-2 overall and 0-9-1 in the Mojave River League. The Burros were within one or two points of winning eight games this season. The team had a three-game winning streak in December when they went undefeated and won the Garces Tournament.

Isael James won the Coaches Award. Hector Medrano won the Offensive Player of the Year award. Mo Morales won the Defensive Player of the Year award. Ryan Hartwig won the MVP award and was also the only Burro that was on the first all-league team. Pablo Tapia-Ortiz and Morales made the all-league second team.

Burros junior varsity

The junior varsity team, led by Rob Tomlinson, ended the season 5-12-2 overall and 1-8-1 in league. The team’s biggest accomplishment was scoring a goal against Oak Hills, something that has never been done in its history.

Jeronimo Espindola and Brian Juarez won the coaches awards. Both were the team captains.