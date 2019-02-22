The Etna Lady Lions basketball team is heading to Redding, Calif., Saturday to play for the Northern Section Division 6 title.

Etna, the No. 2 seed, faces the top seed, the Redding Christian Lions, at Shasta College in Redding. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, students with their associated student body card, and kids from K-8th.

Etna (22-5), defeated the Loyalton Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed, by the score of 51-31 at home on Wednesday in a semifinal contest.

Redding Christian comes in at 25-3 overall and defeated Fall River, the No. 4 seed, on Wednesday.

"To win on Saturday we just need to keep playing Etna basketball like we have been," EHS head coach Alyssa Scala said. "Strong defense, shoot when open, and run the court."

Scala said that Redding Christian is a good team with quick guards, and that her squad needs to be prepared and ready to play.

The last time Etna made it to the section finals was back in 2004, Scala said.

"I am very proud of all these girls hard work throughout the season and it shows," she said. "We are all excited to have made it this far."

After Saturday's game, Etna will play at least one more game this season. By winning a NSCIF D6 semifinal contest, EHS earned a trip to the D6 state playoffs, which begin next week.

The Daily News will be at the game in Redding on Saturday and will be giving live game updates of the contest on Facebook and Twitter.