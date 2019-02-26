The Burroughs High School baseball team lost its first game of the season 8-1 against Lancaster on Saturday.

The Burros struggled both offensively and defensively against the Eagles. Burroughs utilized four pitchers: Aden Ostash, Kaden Martin, Cody Kent and Andrew Occhionero. Ostash and Martin pitched two innings apiece, while Kent and Occhionero each pitched one.

Ostash allowed four hits and five runs, striking out two. Martin allowed four hits and two runs, striking out two. Kent allowed two hits and one run, and Occhionero allowed no hits or runs.

As far as offense, the Burros scored their only run in the top of the fifth inning. Tago Seva’aetasi, Michael Smosna and James Stoner each had one hit, making up the only hits that the Burros had against Lancaster. Bryson Hertz had the lone RBI, and Seva’aetasi had the lone run.

As for Lancaster, the team started off the game scoring three runs in the first inning, and another two in the second. The Eagles got on second base early in the first inning after an error by the Burros. After this, the team hit a fly ball, leaving two men on base and one man on second to score. Then the Eagles scored two off of a passed ball, putting them up 3-0 by the end of the first. In the second inning, the Eagles scored off a two-run double, putting Lancaster up 5-0 at the end of the second.

The Eagles then scored in the bottom of the fourth after a line-drive scored one run, followed by a fly ball to left-field that scored another.

The Burros finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning after Seva’aetasi singled off of a fly ball. He then got on second off of a passed ball, and then to third after Smosna grounded out to the shortstop. Hertz then grounded out, allowing Seva’aetasi to score.

Lancaster scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth after a fly ball allowed an Eagle to score.

The Burroughs High School baseball team will play again at Palmdale at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.