The Burroughs High School baseball team rebounded on Wednesday afternoon with a 14-4 mercy-rule win over Palmdale.

Jordan Chatman was on the mound for the Burros, pitching all five innings allowing eight hits, and striking out three.

Tago Seva’aetasi and Braden Branson each had two hits apiece. Bryson Hertz led the team with three RBIs, closely followed by Michael Smosna and Aden Ostash with two apiece.

The Falcons took an early lead in the first inning, scoring one off of a double followed by a fly ball to right field. They would score another run in the second inning after Chatman walked a batter, followed by a ground ball to left field.

But the Burros would get back into the game and take the lead in the bottom of the second. Lee Cox started the inning with a hard ground ball double to left field. James Stoner was then hit by a pitch, putting men on first and second. Khaled Odeh then sacrificed to first base, advancing Cox to third and Stoner to second. Ostash then singled to left field, scoring Cox and Stoner, tying the game.

Burroughs (4-1) continued to put runs on the board after Branson hit a ball to right field, which put Ostash on second. Then the bases were loaded off of a line drive to left field by Seva’aetasi. Smosna singled to left field, scoring Ostash and Branson.

Seva’aetasi scored off of an error by Palmdale’s first baseman followed by a single by Chatman scoring Hertz. Finally, Cox singled to left field, scoring Chatman, giving the Burros a 7-2 lead.

Burroughs continued to score in the third inning as well, extending its lead to eight runs. Ostash reached first base off of an error by Palmdale’s first baseman. Then, Branson singled, followed by Seva’aetasi being hit by a pitch, once again leaving the Burros with the bases loaded. Hertz then tripled, scoring all three.

Palmdale (1-8) scored again in the fifth inning after a fly ball scored one, followed by a ground ball that scored another.

The Burros responded again in the bottom of that frame, after the Falcons pitcher walked Seva’aetasi and Smosna. Palmdale ended up getting a double play, but Chatman and Cox were hit by back-to-back pitches. Seva’aetasi scored off of a wild pitch, and Chatman scored off of a balk. Kaden Martin singled to left field, scoring Cox. Then Branson was hit by a pitch, which scored Stoner, putting the Burros up 10, resulting in a mercy.

The Burroughs High School baseball team will play again today at Eastside at 3 p.m.