The Burroughs High School football and volleyball teams played a volleyball match against each other on Friday evening, finally bringing back an event that has not happened in four years.

There were smiles on everyone’s faces, from the coaches and players, to referees and the fans in the stands. The night was nothing but fun for all involved.

There was a catch right off the bat: the girls volleyball head coach Laura Metcalf would be coaching the boys football team, and football head coach Sean Fullerton would coach the volleyball team.

The girls won the first three matches, each game was played first to 25. During the third game however, the girls offered to pass with only one hand to try to give the boys a little more help, but the football players declined, staying in line with their competitive nature.

None of the players wanted to stop after three games, so the two programs decided to play a fourth and final game to 15 points. Unbeknownst to the footballers, the volleyballers played the match hitting only with their opposite hand. And the crowd broke into a loud cheer as the boys ended up winning. As they were leaving the gym, the boys still have no idea that the girls played with their opposite hands.

The night was memorable to say the least, and hopefully Burroughs High School will continue this tradition in the years to come. Not only was the event great for those in attendance, but it also helped out the local women’s shelter as well.

The price of admission was a donation of Pedialyte or non-perishable food item, and all donations went to the local women’s shelter.