Wildcats, 7-0 overall, sweep Kennedy

Taft High started the second round of league play with a 9-0 win over Kennedy of Delano. This makes Taft's record 7-0 overall, and 6-0 in the SSL.



In singles, Brian Rivera was the first off the court with a 6-0, 6-0 win at #1 singles. Rudopho Maguna won his #2 singles match at 6-0, 6-1, and he played his best tennis of the season. Tyler Ngyuen won at #3 singles with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Bryson Ginn won in three sets in a hard fought #4 singles match. Luis Moncoda also played his best tennis of the season winning 6-2, 6-0 at number #5 singles, and Antonio Guzman won his #6 match in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.



In doubles, all three Taft teams played excellent tennis in an 8 point pro-set. Magana and Nyguen won 8-3 at #1, Moncoda and German Mejia won 8-1 at #2, and Marvin Gama and Juan Guerrero won 8-3 at #3.



Taft plays Centennial High in the Lynott Cup on Friday and Saturday this week.