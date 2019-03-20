The Burroughs High School baseball team scored late in Tuesday afternoon’s game to defeat Hesperia 8-1.

With this win, the Burros have improved to 6-5 overall, and are now 1-3 in the Mojave River League. Hesperia is now 4-12 overall, and is 0-4 in the MRL.

The Burros scored seven runs after six scoreless innings, helping the team edge out the Scorpions who also struggled to put runs on the board. Hesperia got its only run in the top of the first inning off of a fly ball.

There were no runs scored in the second, third, or fourth innings by either team, but the Burros bats heated up in the bottom of the fifth, when the Burros finally put some runs on the board and put a good amount of distance between the two teams.

The inning started off with Bryson Hertz hitting a ground ball, followed by a double from Khaled Odeh that scored Hertz to tie the game.

The rest of the runs came on a two-out push, starting with Conner Batzer being walked. Aden Ostash then hit a ball to center field, scoring Odeh. Peter Benson then hit a hard grounder to score Odeh. Braeden Branson walked, followed by Michael Smosna hitting a ball to center field to score Ostash and Benson. Hertz then doubled to score Branson and Smosna, putting the Burros up 7-1.

The last run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth after Chatman scored off of a passed ball.

Ostash pitched a full seven innings for the Burros, allowing six hits and one run, striking out five.

Hertz and Ostash led the team with two hits apiece, and Smosna and Hertz led the team with two RBIs apiece.

The Burros will play again on Thursday at Oak Hills at 3:15 p.m.