Sport: Track and Field

School: Burroughs

Year: Senior

Angela Sanchez came in first in the long jump and triple jump, jumping 15 feet 5 inches in the long jump and 30 feet 8 inches in the triple jump. This helped the Burroughs edge out Apple Valley for the team’s first league win. Sanchez came in second place in the long jump during the Desert Christian Invite, but took first in the triple jump improving to 34 feet 9 1/2 inches, breaking a 32-year-old Burroughs High School record.

How did you feel after breaking the school record?

Honestly, it did not feel real when I did it.

And the story behind how it happened is a little interesting. Can you tell me about it?

So how it works in the long jump is there are two boards, a 6-foot board and a 12-foot board. All the girls were jumping off of the 6-foot board and all of the guys off of the 12. And I was like, “I am jumping off of the 12-foot board.” So that was for the long jump, and that was fun. But then in the triple jump I thought to myself, “Why don’t I jump from the 32 today?” The triple jump is a very male-dominated event, and so I thought that I was capable of more and that I could jump from the 32. The first jump I scratched, but I knew I could do it. So the second jump I just went all at it, and we marked it and it was 34 feet 9 1/2 inches. I was just happy I made it into the pit. I scratched my third jump but I made it to 35, so I know I can do this.

So going forward are you going to be using the 32-foot board?

Oh yeah. Absolutely. If I can make it and if I can be consistent, then definitely.

So is the triple jump your new favorite jump?

Triple jump was not my favorite to start out with, because I never really did it. But I tried it my freshman year and I liked it a lot.

After the first scratch, did you and Coach Steve Felix have a talk about whether you should continue jumping from the 32?

We had a talk even before I jumped, and he goes, “Angela, we can move you up to the closer board since all of your run-throughs were from farther away, it will feel a little easier,” but I knew that this would be the best track for this because of the tailwind. So I had to go for it. Felix agreed and so we were pumped and he told me I could do it and to calm down.

What did he say to motivate you after the first scratch?

He told me to get in the zone, and asked who the most hyped up person on the track team is because he thought I needed a hype-man. I thought it would make me more nervous. I just thought to myself, “have fun, and do you.”

What were everyone else’s reactions?

When I first went to jump, I told them I was jumping from the further board. And a bunch of the guys started looking around like, “Is she really going to do it?” And throughout I just kept hearing people make noises, so I knew I was close.

Do you participate in any other events?

The 4x100 relay sometimes, and sometimes Coach [Tony] Martin will put me in the 100-meter which I am really thankful for. When he puts me in it, it is to strengthen me in general. It helps me warm up and strengthens my legs.

Do you have a favorite outside of jumping?

The 4x100. Because you don’t really feel the team aspect until the end of the day if you are not in a team sport. But in the 4x100 you meet a lot of people that you may not normally get to meet, and you get to bond.

Do you play any sports outside of track and field?

I wish I could have. I played softball, but they are at the same time. And soccer was not for me.

What do you like to do outside of track?

Honestly, I just like playing other sports. It will just be having fun with friends. I just bought a pair of cleats to go shooting with some of the soccer team.

Can you hear your parents from the sidelines?

I just see them. I used to not like seeing them because it made me nervous. But as I grew older I wanted to jump in front of them because I know they want to see it. Both of my parents really go out of their way to motivate me as well. My dad always pushes me. He would always tell me I am going to jump 35. I thought that was a lot. But now that I am here, he tells me, “Okay, now hit 43.”

So who is the biggest hype person on your team?

Honestly, it is probably Coach Caleb [Felix]. And I trust him because he was a jumper too.

Do you know what you want to do outside of high school?

I plan on going to a four-year college for track, and then major in kinesiology or sports medicine.

Do you know where you want to go yet?

I plan on going to Whittier.