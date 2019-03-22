The Burroughs High School baseball team lost to Oak Hills, 11-5, on Thursday afternoon.

Oak Hills is currently undefeated in the Mojave River League, improving to 4-0 after its win over the Burros (1-4 MRL).

Conner Batzer pitched three innings for the Burros, allowing nine runs and 10 hits, striking out one. Cody Kent pitched three innings as well, allowing two runs and four hits, striking out one.

The Bulldogs came in hot, scoring early and often against the Burros. The very first batter hit a double, and advanced to third base off of a bunt. The Burros made an error the next play, leaving the bases loaded. Oak Hills earned its first run after a fly ball scored the man on third, followed by a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to put two runs on the board. The Bulldogs were then walked, forcing another run. The last run of the inning came off of a sacrifice fly ball.

Oak Hills scored again in the bottom of the second inning after a single scored one. The Bulldogs scored again in the third after a single followed by a double scored another run. Then there was another single that put Oak Hills up 8-0. They continued to score in the third off of another double, followed by another single.

The Burros finally got on the board in the top of the third starting with a double to center field by Jordan Chatman. Lee Cox then singled to left field, scoring Chatman. Khaled Odeh doubled to left field, putting Cox on third. Aden Ostash then singled to right field, scoring Cox and Odeh.

The Bulldogs responded with two runs in the fourth inning, after a walk and hit-by-pitch followed by a double scored two.

The Burros continued their fight in the top of the fifth after Tago Seva’aetasi and Chatman were both hit by pitches. Cox hit a ground ball to load the bases. James Stoner singled to left field, scoring Seva’aetasi and Chatman.

Cox led the team with two hits, while Stoner and Ostash each had two RBIs.

The Burroughs High School baseball team will play again on Tuesday at Apple Valley at 3:15 p.m.