The Cerro Coso baseball team cannot seem to catch a break as the team lost its seventh game in a row after Friday afternoons 17-7 loss to College of the Sequoias.

Nathan Arroyo pitched two innings for the Coyotes, allowing five hits and eight runs, striking out one and walking five. Justin Culligan pitched three innings, allowing ten hits and seven runs, striking out two. Osvaldo pitched three innings as well, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out two.

The Giants scored first, in the bottom of the first, off of a sacrifice fly to center field. Then in the bottom of the second, Ryan Tucker and Issac Gonzales scored off of a ground ball hit by Chris Gonzalez. Andrew Valdez hit a triple with the bases loaded to put the Sequoias up 6-0.

The following batter was walked, and then Zane Thompson doubled to score Valdez.

The Giants scored again in the bottom of the fourth, after the Sequoias batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tucker hit a single following the unearned run, scoring Valdez. The Giants scored another two runs off of a fielder’s choice, followed by an error, extending their lead 12.

Next, Chris Gonzales hit a double to score Isaac Gonzalez, and Payton Allen hit a single to put two men on base. Jordan Rojas then hit a line-drive single to score Chris Gonzalez.

The Giants scored again in the bottom of the fifth after Isaac Gonzalez hit a line drive to score Valdez. In the bottom of the sixth, Gage Turner hit a single with a man on first and third, scoring Luke Garispe.

The Coyotes finally scored in the bottom of the eighth inning after Kevin Verduzco hit a single, followed by a double by Tyler Stokes to score Verduzco. Tyson Banks then hit a line drive to score Stokes. Chris Loeb then hit a double, scoring Banks.

Sequoias put its final run on the board in the bottom of the eighth off of a sacrifice hit.

Cerro Coso continued its late game push in the top of the ninth with a triple by Dante Farr-Collins. Nick Erickson was then hit by a pitch, and Jerry Alcantara doubled to score Farr-Collins. Stokes hit a triple, scoring Erickson and Alcantara. Banks hit a sacrifice RBI, scoring Stokes.

Verduzco, Stokes and Ben Stoner led the team with two hits apiece, while Stokes led the team in runs.

The Cerro Coso baseball team will play College of the Sequoias for its final time today at 1 p.m.