The Cerro Coso softball team lost to Fresno City College 23-3 on Thursday afternoon.

The Coyotes are currently 1-20 overall and 8-0 in the Central Valley Conference, while the Rams are 13-8 overall and 7-2 in conference.

Briannah Stafford pitched two innings for Cerro Coso, allowing three hits and seven runs, walking eight and striking out two. Alexis Guiterrez pitched three innings, allowing 13 hits and 16 runs, walking seven.

Fresno piled on the runs in the first inning, starting with Desarae Moreno hitting a single that drove in two runs. The Rams also earned two unearned runs with back-to-back bases-loaded walks.

The Rams scored again in the second inning after Moreno hit an RBI double to score Savannah Pena. Courtney Beckwith then hit a sacrifice fly to score Moreno.

The Coyotes got theirs first run in the bottom of the second after Madison Stinson doubled to score Trinity Holman.

But the Rams continued to score in the top of the third inning, after Daci Tovar scored off of a throwing error. Moreno singled to score Pena, and Elaine Caballero singled to score Emily Puente and Moreno to put Fresno up 10-1.

Stafford hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to keep the Coyotes in the game, but Cerro Coso would not score again for the remainder of the game.

The Rams hit multiple doubles and singles, scoring 12 runs over the next two innings to secure the win.

Stafford led the team with two RBIs, while Annika Ramon, Holman, Stinson, Jessica Guzman, Kassandra Arrianga and Stafford each led the team in hits with one apiece.

The Cerro Coso softball team will play again on Tuesday at Taft at 2 p.m.