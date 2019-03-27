The Burroughs boys tennis team lost to Serrano 12-6 on Monday afternoon.

This is the Burros’ first loss of the season and they are now 3-1 in the Mojave River League, and 4-1 overall.

Compared with other teams in the MRL, the Burros have played significantly less due to a handful of reasons, including unpredictable weather and lack of transportation.

Despite the scarcity of games played, the Burros have found some success, winning each match played up until this point.

On the singles side, Nate Pennix and Cole Dickson each won one set apiece. Pennix lost the first two matches, 6-2 and 6-1, winning the third 6-2. Dickson won one match 6-2, and lost the other two 6-4 and 7-5. Jack Coppersmith lost his three sets 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1.

The doubles teams picked up four wins, with Michael Bradley and Gavin Vigneault winning two matches 6-3, and losing one match 6-2. Akif Dhar and Jackson Millar lost one match 7-6 (5), winning the other two games 6-2. Ted Mockler and Ryan Cooper lost their three sets 6-2, 6-1 and 6-1.

The Burros will have a chance at redemption again the Diamondbacks in a couple of weeks.

Burroughs will play again today at Sultana at 3:15 p.m.