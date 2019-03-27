The Burroughs High School gymnastics team defeated Wilson High School 181.65 to 170.20 on Friday.

“I was really proud of them. Just working on increasing our start values on all our routines so we can improve our scores from here on out,” said head coach Cheryl Roquemore.

Izzy Roquemore finished first overall for the Lady Burros, while Renee Bradford finished in second, Kayley Stewart finished fourth, and Avery Vigneault finished in fifth.

“Ashlyn Smith had an exceptional vault and great score [that] helped the team score and lead the Burros to a win,” Cheryl Roquemore said.

Izzy Roquemore tied for first with Samantha Carreon in Bars. Bradford placed third, and Stewart and Vigneault tied for fifth with two other Wilson gymnasts.

There was a four-way first place tie between Izzy Roquemore, Bradford, Stewart and a Wilson gymnast in the vault.

Izzy Roquemore also finished in first place in Beam, with Stewart finishing in second and Vigneault finishing in third.

Izzy Roquemore also finished in first place in the floor event, with Bradford and Stewart finishing in second and third place respectively.

On the JV side, Jamie Johnson placed third overall and Mahri Wood placed sixth. The JV team lost as the Lady Burros were short a handful of gymnasts.

Johnson finished in second place in the vault, beam and floor events, and finished in fourth place on Bars.

Wood finished in fourth place on Bars and Beam.

Julie Primo finished in third place on the floor and on the bars.

“This Friday, we face our toughest competition in the league, Milikan High School,” Cheryl Roquemore said. That road meet takes place at 3 p.m. on Friday.