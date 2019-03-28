In the small, quaint, and normally quiet Burroughs High School library, friends and family gathered around Hailey Dugan as she prepared to sign her offer letter to play basketball for Hope International University on Monday afternoon.

For most student-athletes, this day is a long-awaited dream that motivates them to always keep pushing. From the early ages as a child, parents put their children into sports to teach them dedication, work ethic, and communications, while simultaneously hoping that their children enjoy playing the game as well. Maybe enough to continue playing as a young adult in high school.

For Hailey, she was not one of those children who dreamt about being a basketball star as a child. In fact, she only started playing basketball five years ago after her father, Joe Dugan, pushed her to do so. She was more focused on cheer than anything else but decided to give the sport a shot.

And that decision changed the course of her life.

“I never thought something like this would ever happen,” Hailey said.

In high school, Hailey has a lot of personal achievements. She won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Hailey was also all-league in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and this year, she won the MVP award.

Hailey has made it to the second round of CIF playoffs during her freshman, sophomore and junior years, while this year she made it to the third round of playoffs. She also was selected to be on the All-CIF Division 3AA first team, which Hailey found out about on Twitter after stumbling across her misspelled name on a page of an athlete she follows.

That brings us to Monday, in the BHS library.

Hailey, sitting between her parents, Heather and Joe, and next to her coaches, Laura Larson, Steve Felix, and Matthew Skipworth, is all smiles while preparing to sign to Hope International.

Before the event started, Hailey, as well as her siblings, were surprised by her older brother Michael Gormley. He traveled from Washington, where he is currently stationed in the Army, to support his sister.

Funny enough, later on during Skipworth’s speech, he talked about how Hailey had outscored her brother in a game, and stopped in the middle of the court after scoring seven points to celebrate the occasion. Gormley has always been someone special in Hailey’s life, which is why him being there was that much more meaningful.

“It was awesome. [Gormley] has been there a lot for me in basketball. He would always push me. I would call him after my game to let him know how I did and if we won. He always supported me a lot, and I could not believe he was here,” Hailey said.

Once the excitement of the well-kept surprise died down, Athletic Director Michele Lazaro officially began the signing, starting by discussing Hailey’s accomplishments and accolades, and reminiscing on her run-ins with Hailey at the gym.

“I recall seeing Hailey in the gym during the holidays, even when [the team] had time off. She would be in the gym, practicing her skills. I think her dedication to get to where she wanted in her sport is great,” Lazaro said.

Skipworth, Hailey’s coach before high school, also brought up her dedication to the sport and mentioned that Hailey was always looking to improve.

“The thing I love most about Hailey is her hard work. So many times we got together in practice and I would ask if she needed to take a break and she always said, ‘No coach, let's keep going.’ I had to make her take water breaks at certain points,” Skipworth laughed.

Joe whole-heartedly agreed with the sentiments saying, “[We are] very proud of Hailey. She put in a lot of hard work, as she works hard on everything.”

Her coaches over the years are in agreement that one of the reasons Hailey has seen such success is because she is so competitive. Lazaro asked Hailey’s teachers prior to the signing what they thought about her, and unanimously agreed she is competitive.

“Hailey is a go-getter. She is competitive and driven and will make a great addition to Hope International,” said coach and teacher Dora Barnes in a statement.

Hailey then did what she was ultimately there to do and grabbed a pen to sign the offer letter. Well, after she found a pen because she had forgotten to bring one up to the table.

The small library became loud with supportive claps and cheers as those who supported her for years got to see something that many people only ever dream of.

But for Hailey and her family, that dream is officially a reality: Hailey will play basketball for Hope International University in Fullerton.

Hailey chuckled as she discussed how the recruitment happened, saying Hope approached her noting, “we thought you graduated four years ago.”

After visiting their campus, and playing a little with the team, Hope International extended an offer to her.

Although her mother did not speak publicly at the signing, she did say a couple of words after the crowd died down.

“I am beyond proud of [Hailey], and that's the thing. We watched her turn from a young girl into a young adult. It has been a journey. And I am nervous, but I am also excited,” Heather said.

Her family plans on driving down to continue to watch and support her, just like they have done over the years.

“We are excited she is moving on to college-level basketball and is going to be able to experience that level of basketball. High school is great but when you get into college, things get a little more serious. And I am sure she will step up to the challenge,” Joe said.

Hailey is more than excited for the change, but she is still extremely grateful for those who came out to the signing, as well as those have supported her through her journey.

“The overall experience has been really good. It was nice to see everyone here today,” she said.