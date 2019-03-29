The Burroughs High School baseball team lost to Apple Valley 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

With this loss, the Burros are 1-4 in the Mojave River League, and 6-7 overall.

“The MRL is tough, there is no doubt. We are building a future and getting these kids experience. Obviously, they don’t want to lose and they want to come up on top. We just have to keep working and staying together and doing the right things,” said head coach John Bradley.

The Burros are in a rough spot right now, playing with 10 men due to multiple injuries this week and some lingering on from earlier in the season. Not only that, but the team is relying heavily on its freshman, four in particular: Michael Smosna, Khaled Odeh, Cody Kent, and Conner Batzer.

Batzer pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, striking out two. Kent pitched two innings allowing one hit and one run, striking out one.

“Conner threw well today. He gave up a run here, gave up a run there, and next thing you know we are down five runs. But he kept us in the game and did not give up any big innings,” Bradley said.

In the Burros’ matchup against the Sun Devils, the team as a whole struggled to get the ball rolling. The team had a combined three hits during their 21 at-bats, striking out a combined seven times.

The game itself was rather uneventful, with Apple Valley finally scoring its first run in the third inning after a double followed by a run-scoring single.

The Sun Devils scored again in the top of the fourth an error and a line drive to left field scored two, putting them up 3-0.

The next two runs came in the fifth and sixth innings, off two identical plays. Both balls were hit to right field for doubles that each drove in one run.

“At the end of the day, it’s four freshmen playing at the varsity level. They kept battling and kept going, and we competed. And that is a good thing,” Bradley said.

The Burroughs High School baseball team plays again on Tuesday at Serrano at 3:15 p.m.