The Burroughs High School softball team fell to Apple Valley 11-3 on Thursday afternoon.

With this loss, the Lady Burros are 4-11 overall and 0-3 in the Mojave River League. Apple Valley is now 8-5 overall and earned its first MRL win with its victory over the Lady Burros.

Shimon Davis pitched four innings allowing seven hits and five runs, striking out one. Emily Curtis pitched two innings allowing six hits and six runs, striking out one.

The Sun Devils were the first to score, after Jenna Gomez started the inning off with a single, followed by a sacrifice hit by Heaven Zamora to drive Gomez home. Then, Aubry Koester singled to left field, and Peyton Martinez followed suit also singling to the outfield.

Alyssa Marino drove in a run off of a ground ball to center, and Martinez scored off an error during the next play.

The Lady Burros got their first runs in the top of the second, after Curtis reached first base off an error by Apple Valley, and then scored off a different error two plays later. Kyla Mather reached first off a bunt, and Alyssa Larson hit a grounder to bring Mather home.

The Sun Devils scored again in the bottom of the second, after the Lady Burros made back-to-back errors followed by a sacrifice ground ball, scoring one.

The Lady Burros continued their fight in the next inning, with Samantha Farris hitting a double to left field. Mather hit a grounder to score Farris to put the Lady Burros down 4-3.

Apple Valley scored in the bottom of the third after an error followed by a single scored one run. It was not until the bottom of the fifth that the Sun Devils put some significant distance between the two teams, scoring three more runs, giving them a five-run lead. Apple Valley scored its final runs in the bottom of the sixth after an error scored one run, followed by a two-run home run by Koester.

Farris and Mather led the team with two hits apiece. Farris, Curtis and Mather each had one run apiece for the Lady Burros as well.

The Burroughs High School softball team will play again on Monday at 3:15 against Paraclete.