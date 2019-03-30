A pool-less Ridgecrest now has two high school swim teams since the revival of the program at Immanuel Christian School.

ICS has not had a swim team since 2012, and since then the school has transferred, along with the Hi-Lo League, from the CIF Southern Section and into the Central Section.

The revival of the swim team happened after junior Noah Riendeau transferred to ICS from Burroughs High School.

The Riendeau family now has two boys swimming for two different high schools, competing in two different sections of CIF. Noah Riendeau’s brother, Adrian, is a freshman at Burroughs competing on the varsity swim team.

There are some differences between the CIF-SS Division 4 qualifying times, of which Burroughs is in, and the CIF-CS Division 2 qualifying times that ICS will be competing in.

The times are a little quicker in terms of cuts, but Noah Riendeau has already swam a consideration time this year. Earlier in the season at the Mt. Sac Winterfest Invite, after just two weeks of practice, he swam in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.77.

Noah Riendeau also swam in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.08.

ICS looks forward to continuing the revival of the swim team, as the program has seen successes in previous years. When the program started in 2003, the team only had two female swimmers. Since then, ICS has had a 10th place finish in the CIF-SS Division 4 Championship in 2010 and an 11th place finish in Division 4 in 2012.

“In 2010, our boys team was recognized by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association as being one of the top 25 teams in the country in the small, private school division,” said head coach Grant Hanson.

“We hope to spark renewed interest in the sport at the school and grow the team next year,” he said.