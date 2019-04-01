The Cerro Coso baseball team climbed the ladder Saturday, sweeping Porterville College with a 17-3 victory Saturday afternoon at the Dawg Yard.

With the win, the Coyotes (16-12 overall, 4-8 Central Valley Conference) keep themselves competitive in the league.

“The first nine were the tough parts of our schedule,” Scott said. “Next nine kind of eases a little bit — but you still have to play baseball.”

And that, the Coyotes did. Coso scored the first run when Tyler Stokes scored on an error on the mound. In the third inning, the Coyotes brought three more when Gutierrez’s single knocked in Stokes and Anthony Davis doubled in two more runs (Loeb and Martin), putting the Coyotes up 4-0.

Porterville scored three in the fifth inning from a sacrifice grounder and two RBI singles, prefacing a frame in which Cerro Coso exploded offensively and scored nine runs.

In the seventh inning, Caleb Johnson singled in his third run of the game, and Anthony Davis knocked in his fourth to bring it to 15-3.

Stokes went 4-for-6, scoring four times and drove in three runs — two of which came from a moonshot to center field in the ninth inning.

“That kid can hit,” Scott said. “He knows what he’s looking for, and he’s definitely a Division I offensive player.”

Chris Loeb, in his first start this season, walked four Pirates and struck one out in 69 pitches.

“Walks have always been my issue, so I was trying to work on that and get ahead,” Loeb said. “I was getting ahead of guys early, but I kind of fell apart a little bit and let the first guy get on … but getting ahead and getting the first out really helps.”

Throughout the game, Loeb focused on two critical pitches, his fastball and curveball.

“[The curveball is] usually my go-to, two-strike pitch,” he said. “It was kinda off and on today, so I was giving them good pitches to hit and they were sitting on it.”

Loeb praised the Cerro Coso defense, noting that while it was able to hold the fort, he was able to perform on the mound.

“We played good D, that really helped me out a lot, so it’s just pitching to contact after that,” he said.

At the plate, Loeb went 3-for-4 and reached base five times. Davis (3-for-5) knocked in four runs while scoring one himself. Johnson (2-for-3) had three RBIs and scored a run.

Justin Culligan struck five batters out in three innings of relief, and Chris Sherrick threw a scoreless ninth.

A little motivation

The Coyotes will host Reedley on Tuesday at 2 p.m., seeking to continue their winning streak. However, in the dugout on Saturday, a recent game did not leave the rearview mirror.

The box score of a recent Cerro Coso-College of the Sequoias matchup, showing eight errors tallied for the Coyotes in that contest, was tacked on the bulletin board with a simple message asking the team for an answer.

“From a coaching standpoint, you try to do different things to get things to register with these guys, and I know they were embarrassed from not only the score that weekend but the Taft weekend as well,” Scott said.

Since then, the Coyotes have performed better (only one error on Saturday, for example) and are looking toward the next matchup.

“We didn’t play great baseball,” Scott said. “We played good, and we got a sweep. That’s what you want from a conference standpoint. We have to get better production from the bottom of our lineup. We’re steadily playing a little bit better defense. The next series against Reedley is a crucial series for us.”