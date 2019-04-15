Saturday night was the inaugural event promoted by Kevin Barba
at the Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka. With rain causing the
cancellation of the three scheduled practice days, the crew worked
hard to get everything ready for the season opener. Fans noticed the
difference with the various improvements that have been made.
Everything seemed to be going well. The pits swelled to roughly 50
cars across four divisions of racing, and there were some top name
competitors in town to give the race track a go. Race track conditions
held up nicely as the night went on. The racing went well throughout
the heat races and into the Trophy Dashes. It was looking like an
ideal night for racing. Then it happened.
As Ethan Killingsworth, Matt Sanders and Jimmy Ford battled at the
front of the pack in the scheduled 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main
Event, Gary Foster rolled on the front straightaway to bring out a red
flag. He was not injured, but it took a few minutes to clean things up
and get racing going again.
The green flag waved once again on the exciting battle at the front of
the pack, but only a few more laps took place before the big crash
happened. Zac Potts crashed into the front stretch fence near the flag
stand and took out a big section of fencing. It was a hard crash that
brought another red flag on the race. Neither Potts nor anybody else
was injured, but his race car was totaled.
With a big section of fencing and some poles taken out, Barba was
faced with the unfortunate decision of having to cancel the remainder
of the program. It was the best decision for safety. The takeaway from
this incident was the fact that the safety precautions put into place
did their job. The fencing kept the crash from being worse, and IMCA
safety precautions written into the rules for construction of the race
cars did their job in protecting Potts.
Barba and his crew were already hard at work on Sunday getting the
fencing back up so that next Saturday's scheduled event can still take
place. As for the opener, the IMCA Sport Modified feature was called
complete with about half of the laps in the books. Matt Sanders was
the winner ahead of Jimmy Ford, Ethan Killingsworth, Brandon Hand and
Colt Boswell. Isaac Sanders, Hand and Scott Savell won their
respective eight lap heat races, and Randy Wright was the four lap
Trophy Dash winner.
The Mini Stock division was able to complete their full program. 2015
champion and reigning Southern Oregon Speedway champ David Steele won
the 20 lap Main Event. Mike Whitaker got to take a turn behind the
wheel of the Marilyn Yawnick car after Yawnick picked up a win in the
four lap Trophy Dash. He finished second to Steele in the Main Event,
as Darek Alford, Mike McLeod and Terry Kendrick completed the top 5.
Eight lap heat race wins went to Steele and Alford.
The Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock heat race wins went to
reigning champion Dr. Scott Lenz and John David Duffie. Lenz also won
the four lap Trophy Dash. Jesse Bailey won the IMCA Modified eight lap
heat race, and Duane Orsburn was the four lap Trophy Dash winner.
This Saturday is Little League Night at the races. There will be an
Easter Egg hunt in the infield during intermission, and there will be
two bikes raffled off. The IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks will
be on the card that night. For the latest information, go to
www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com, or go to the Siskiyou Golden Speedway
Facebook page.
