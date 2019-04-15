Saturday night was the inaugural event promoted by Kevin Barba

at the Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka. With rain causing the

cancellation of the three scheduled practice days, the crew worked

hard to get everything ready for the season opener. Fans noticed the

difference with the various improvements that have been made.



Everything seemed to be going well. The pits swelled to roughly 50

cars across four divisions of racing, and there were some top name

competitors in town to give the race track a go. Race track conditions

held up nicely as the night went on. The racing went well throughout

the heat races and into the Trophy Dashes. It was looking like an

ideal night for racing. Then it happened.



As Ethan Killingsworth, Matt Sanders and Jimmy Ford battled at the

front of the pack in the scheduled 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main

Event, Gary Foster rolled on the front straightaway to bring out a red

flag. He was not injured, but it took a few minutes to clean things up

and get racing going again.



The green flag waved once again on the exciting battle at the front of

the pack, but only a few more laps took place before the big crash

happened. Zac Potts crashed into the front stretch fence near the flag

stand and took out a big section of fencing. It was a hard crash that

brought another red flag on the race. Neither Potts nor anybody else

was injured, but his race car was totaled.



With a big section of fencing and some poles taken out, Barba was

faced with the unfortunate decision of having to cancel the remainder

of the program. It was the best decision for safety. The takeaway from

this incident was the fact that the safety precautions put into place

did their job. The fencing kept the crash from being worse, and IMCA

safety precautions written into the rules for construction of the race

cars did their job in protecting Potts.



Barba and his crew were already hard at work on Sunday getting the

fencing back up so that next Saturday's scheduled event can still take

place. As for the opener, the IMCA Sport Modified feature was called

complete with about half of the laps in the books. Matt Sanders was

the winner ahead of Jimmy Ford, Ethan Killingsworth, Brandon Hand and

Colt Boswell. Isaac Sanders, Hand and Scott Savell won their

respective eight lap heat races, and Randy Wright was the four lap

Trophy Dash winner.



The Mini Stock division was able to complete their full program. 2015

champion and reigning Southern Oregon Speedway champ David Steele won

the 20 lap Main Event. Mike Whitaker got to take a turn behind the

wheel of the Marilyn Yawnick car after Yawnick picked up a win in the

four lap Trophy Dash. He finished second to Steele in the Main Event,

as Darek Alford, Mike McLeod and Terry Kendrick completed the top 5.

Eight lap heat race wins went to Steele and Alford.



The Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock heat race wins went to

reigning champion Dr. Scott Lenz and John David Duffie. Lenz also won

the four lap Trophy Dash. Jesse Bailey won the IMCA Modified eight lap

heat race, and Duane Orsburn was the four lap Trophy Dash winner.



This Saturday is Little League Night at the races. There will be an

Easter Egg hunt in the infield during intermission, and there will be

two bikes raffled off. The IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks will

be on the card that night. For the latest information, go to

www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com, or go to the Siskiyou Golden Speedway

Facebook page.