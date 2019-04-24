The Cerro Coso baseball team defeated Victor Valley 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a battle of two pitchers.

“We saw some great pitching from both sides. We haven’t seen [a game] like that in a long time,” said head coach Justus Scott.

For the Coyotes, Chris Loeb was on the mound, allowing six hits and one run, striking out eight and walking one.

Pitching for the Rams was Ty Tracy, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out nine and walking one.

The Rams scored their only run of the game in the top of the seventh after Brandon Rodriguez walked, followed by a fly ball hit shallow to center field by Ryan Peck, scoring Rodriguez.

The fly ball was caught by the “Cerro Coso winds” nearly stopping the ball in mid-air, making it a difficult read for center field man Tyler Stokes.

And before the Coyotes knew it, they were heading into the bottom of the ninth down one run against a pitcher who had yet to slip up.

With one man out and 0-2 pitch, Cole Martin hit a bomb to left-center field.

Home run to tie the game.

“He has been hot right now. It has been four or five games where he is seeing the ball well and putting a good swing on it,” Scott said.

The next batter, Stokes, then took the plate. His father was in the stands, he had flown in from Arizona to watch his son play. He was filming his son's at-bat like he had every at-bat prior. But unlike the times before, Stokes made contact.

“Every time my father has been here we have lost, or I had not hit well. So this was really nice,” Stokes said after the game.

The ball was hit in a near identical location to the one prior. Back-to-back home runs gave the Coyotes the win.

As the Rams cleared the field, the Coyotes dugout also cleared out with Coso surrounding home plate. Stokes got a water bath by his teammates, while Martin got the game ball.

Martin led the team with two hits, while Stokes and Martin led the team in runs with two apiece.

The Coyotes will continue their late-season push on Tuesday night at Fresno at 6 p.m.