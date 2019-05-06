Dr. Scott Lenz scored the victory in the 50 lap Billy Geyer Memorial Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Golden Speedway.

The Fifth Annual event honoring Geyer, who was a Pro Stock competitor for several seasons, was sponsored by Calculated Comfort Heating And Air Conditioning of Medford. The win paid Lenz $2,000. Lenz gave early indication that he would be tough to beat by winning both his eight lap heat race and the six lap Trophy Dash. He had a front row start for the Main Event and led from the outset.

There was a good battle for second during the first half of the race as reigning race champion Mike Learn, Dave King and Scott Flowers held the position at various times. At the 25 lap break, Lenz led Learn, Derek Rauscher, Scott Flowers and Brent Lawrence. During the second half of the race and when things finally started to settle down, Lenz began to stretch his advantage. He held a half-lap lead by the time the checkered flag waved, leaving Rauscher and Learn to battle closely for second. Rauscher would claim the spot, not too far ahead of Learn. King settled for fourth, followed by Lawrence, Dustin Knight, Scott Flowers, Richard Workman, Bryan Hammond and Donny Richardson. The 20 Pro Stock competitors, representing three states, qualified on the clock. Scott Flowers set the quick time of 15.559, beating the 15.769 of Lenz. Joining Lenz as eight lap heat race winners were Learn and King. Bill Pearson won the first four lap Scramble race, and Rauscher won the other Scramble. Yreka got another Yuba City invasion for the IMCA Sport Modified 20 lap Main Event, and it turned out to be a podium sweep. Jason Ferguson outran Scott Savell and Jimmy Ford to claim the victory as they finished in that order. Championship contender Colt Boswell finished fourth, followed by Randy Wright, Ryder Boswell, Sean Hulsey, Dennis Jorgensen and Ethan Killingsworth.

Savell outran Ferguson to win the first eight lap heat race. Ryder Boswell won the other heat ahead of Wright. Wright picked up his second four lap Trophy Dash of the season ahead of Savell.

Terry Kendrick won the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. This was the first win in over a year for the past division champion. Kendrick got the lead and won by about half a lap ahead of Dan Borror. Terry Alford Sr had a solid third place showing, followed by Michael Kendrick, Darek Alford, reigning champion Marlyn Yawnick, Zak McMurry, Tiffany Cobb, Terry Alford and Mike Whitaker. The first of two eight lap heats went to Terry Kendrick in front of McMurry. Yawnick held off Darek Alfred in a photo finish to win the other heat. McMurry prevented the Kendrick clean sweep with his first-ever four lap Trophy Dash win.

The track will go dark for Mother's Day weekend, but racing resumes on May 18 with the annual 32 lap Mike Cavaye Mini Stock Blowout race. It will be Shop Local Night, and the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks and IMCA Sport Modifieds will be part of the three division program. For further information, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.